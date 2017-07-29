​Chelsea concluded their pre-season tour of Asia with a 2-1 defeat against Internazionale as Manchester United target Ivan Perisic produced a display to justify his hefty price tag.

An uneventful first half came to life in added time when Cesar Azpilicueta bundled into Stevan Jovetic in the box and conceded a penalty. The former Manchester City striker took the spot-kick and saw his tame effort saved by Thibaut Courtois but scored on the rebound.

Perisic doubled Inter’s lead in the second half with a precise driven shot from a tight angle on the left-side of the box, before Geoffrey Kondogbia put Chelsea on the scoreboard with a spectacular own goal. The midfielder's 40-yard backpass went over the head of his own goalkeeper and landed in the back of the net.

Perisic looks a class act

In the first half Chelsea made Perisic look like a very average player, but after half time when spaces started opening, he began to cause problems on the left wing. His second half goal, a very clean finish from a tight angle, will give Manchester United fans more reason to want him at Old Trafford next season.

Despite this, the Croatian did not look particularly interested in tracking back, something that will certainly have to change if he joins Jose Mourinho’s team.

Morata and Batushayi are forming a good partnership

Alvaro Morata came on in Chelsea’s last match and set up a goal for Michy Batushayi and looked like he could start a good relationship with him on the field.

Against Inter, the two looked like they had been playing together for a lot longer than one game. Morata started on the left wing but often found himself playing narrower and closer to Batushayi.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

Chelsea still untidy at the back

Against Bayern Munich, Chelsea were very poor defensively and conceded three goals in the first 27 minutes. Last year, Conte’s team were so strong at the back but against Inter this was not the case.

Inter found space in the channels and enjoyed lots of time on the ball just in front of the defence where Kante usually patrols with such authority.

Azpilicueta, who was so reliable last year, conceded a clumsy penalty in the first half which lead to Chelsea conceding the first goal.

Rudiger is a great ball playing defender

Chelsea handed Antonio Rudiger his debut for Chelsea from the bench and the German joined David Luiz and Gary Cahill in a back three.

He looked composed when defending one-on-one and showed off his ability to accurately find teammates with cross-field passes.

The end of pre-season cannot come soon enough

The 32,547 fans inside the National Stadium in Singapore appeared to like what they were seeing but in truth it was a largely a monotonous game.

Next Sunday, Chelsea face Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley when the return of the Premier League edges ever nearer.