Chuck Blazer, the disgraced US football executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA president Sepp Blatter, has died at the age of 72.

Blazer's death was announced by his lawyers, Eric Corngold and Mary Mulligan.

At a US court hearing in November 2013, during which he entered guilty pleas to 10 federal charges, Blazer said he had rectal cancer, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

A person familiar with his case said Blazer died in New Jersey.

US national team coach Bruce Arena said: “I've known Chuck for a lot of years. He did a lot for the sport. Sorry about all the issues regarding Fifa, but he was a good man. He helped the sport in the United States.”

With girth, charm and a pet parrot, Blazer was a bon vivant as he made deals from an office and apartment in Trump Tower.

The number two official in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) from 1990 to 2011, and a member of Fifa's ruling executive committee from 1997 to 2013, Blazer was central to the rise of the sport in the US. He relished his status, posting a photo on his blog of him in a private jet with Nelson Mandela.

Football corruption had been rumoured for years before Blazer accused his boss, Concacaf president Jack Warner, and fellow executive committee member Mohamed bin Hammam of offering 40,000 dollars in bribes to voters in the 2011 Fifa presidential election.

Bin Hammam, a Qatari who headed the Asian Football Confederation, had been the lone challenger to Blatter, who was elected unopposed to a fourth term after Warner and bin Hammam were suspended.

Blatter was elected to a fifth term in 2015 before resigning.

But it turned out Blazer's conduct was as corrupt as the actions of the people he accused.

A Concacaf investigation report in 2013 said Blazer “misappropriated Concacaf funds to finance his personal lifestyle”, causing the organisation to “subsidise rent on his residence in the Trump Tower in New York; purchase apartments at the Mondrian, a luxury hotel and residence in Miami; sign purchase agreements and pay down payments on apartments at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas”.

US government agents stopped him on a Manhattan street, threatened him with arrest, and he became a government informant in 2011.

US prosecutors have brought charges against more than 40 football officials, marketing executives, associates and entities, and prosecutors in Switzerland also have been investigating.

“Chuck hoped to help bring transparency, accountability and fair play to Concacaf, Fifa and soccer as a whole,” his lawyers said in a statement. “Chuck also accepted responsibility for his own conduct by pleading guilty and owning up to his mistakes. Chuck felt profound sorrow and regret for his actions.”

Blazer pleaded guilty in November 2013 to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and wilful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, and to six counts of tax evasion.

He forfeited 1.96 million dollars and agreed to forfeit a second amount, to be determined at the time of sentencing, but he was never jailed as the investigation continued.

He was banned from football for life by Fifa on July 9 2015.

“His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck's positive impact on international soccer,” his lawyers said. “With Chuck's guidance and leadership, Concacaf transformed itself from impoverished to profitable.”

A New York University graduate, Blazer started in football coaching his son's club in New Rochelle and joined boards of local and regional organisations.

He was the US Soccer Federation's executive vice president from 1984-86, becoming chairman of the national teams committee.

In 1988, he and Clive Toye, who had brought Pele to the US as the general manager of the New York Cosmos, formed the American Soccer League.

The Fifa bigwigs facing charges







14 show all The Fifa bigwigs facing charges

























1/14 Jeffrey Webb, 50, Cayman Iskands A Fifa vice president. His arrest came as a big surprise, as he had been tipped as the man to clean up Fifa once Blatter departs. Webb is also president of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and the Cayman Islands Football Association Getty

2/14 Costas Takkas, 58, UK A British citizen, Mr Takkas is currently an attache to the Concacaf president. He was previously general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association, of which Mr Webb is president

3/14 Jack Warner, 72, (pictured), Daryan Warner, 46 and Daryll Warner, 40, Trinidad & Tobago The former Fifa vice president and head of Concacaf was a dominant force in football for 30 years, but was suspended from his roles in 2011 amid accusations of corruption dating back to the 1980s and an investigation by Fifa's ethics committee. He later resigned, ending the proceedings against him. Daryan Warner, the son of Jack Warner is also believed to have co-operated with the FBI. He pleaded guiltyin October 2013 to wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and the structuring of financial transactions, forfeiting $1.1m. Daryll Warner, another of Jack Warner's sons, he pleaded guilty to various offences in July 2013. A former Fifa development officer, he lost the job in 2012 after his father's resignation amid corruption allegations. He and his brother both face up to 10 years in prison Getty

4/14 Charles Blazer, 70, USA The former Concacaf general secretary reportedly turned "supergrass" to help the FBI inestigation, using a bugging device hidden inside a key fob to record meetigs with his Fifa colleagues at the London 2012 Olympics. In November 2013 he pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and income tax evasion. Seriously ill with colon cancer Getty

5/14 Rafael Esquivel, 68, Venezuela Executive committee member of the South American Football Confederetion (Conmebol). It is alleged that officials at Conmebol, which organises the Copa America, received bribes from marketing executives Reuters

6/14 Eugenio Figueredo, 83, USA/Uruguay The Fifa vice president and executive committee member is a big name in world football, having previously been at the head of Conmebol and the Uruguayan Football Association. A former right-back Reuters

7/14 Nicolas Leoz, 86, Paraguay A former Fifa executive committee member and Conmebol president. When he retired in 2013 for health reasons, he said: "I've not stolen so much as a cent" Getty

8/14 Eduardo Li, 56, Costa Rica President of the Costa Rican Football Federation. He was elected to Fifa's executive commitee in March Reuters

9/14 José Maria Marin, 83, Brazil The former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation is also a member of Fifa's committee for Olympic tournaments Reuters

10/14 Julio Rocha, 64, Nicaragua Fifa development officer. Previously president of his country's football federation EPA

11/14 José Hawilla, 71, Brazil The owner and founder of the Traffic Group, a sports marketing conglomerate, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy in 2014. Two of his companies - Traffic Sports International Inc and Traffic Sports USA Inc - have also pleaded guilty youtube.com

12/14 Aaron Davidson, 44, USA President of Traffic Sports USA, is a large promoter of football events in America AP

13/14 Alejandro Burzaco, 50, (pictured), Hugo Jinkis, 70 and Mariano Jinkis, 40, Argentina Alejandro Burzaco, a media executive who controls Torneos y Competencias, a sports marketing business. Hugo Jinkis, is the president of Full Play Group, a sports marketing business in Argentina. His son Mariano, is vice president AP

14/14 José Margulies (AKA José Lazaro), 75, Brazil Although he is in broadcasting, it is alleged he served as an intermediary to facilitate illicit payments between sports marketing executives and Fifa officials youtube.com

Blazer urged Warner to run for president of Concacaf in 1990. When the Trinidadian won, he made Blazer the general secretary.

In 1991, Blazer created the Concacaf Gold Cup, the organisation's national team championship played every two years, and he rose within Fifa to become chairman of its marketing and television advisory board.

Associated Press