  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

How will AC Milan line up next season after Leonardo Bonucci arrival continues £160m summer rebuild

With the likes of Bonucci and Andre Silva now among their ranks, we predict what the Italians' starting XI could look like next season

Click to follow
The Independent Football

How could AC Milan line up next season?

How could AC Milan line up next season?

  • 1/11 GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

    The youngster’s long-term future at the San Siro remains unclear but, for now, he looks to be staying another season. One of the rising stars of the game, Donnarumma has been tipped as a replacement for Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon.

  • 2/11 Right-back: Andrea Conti

    The 23-year-old played a crucial role in Atalanta’s ascent in Serie A and has shown his worth both offensively and defensively. Conti will make for a valuable addition next season.

  • 3/11 Centre-back: Mateo Musacchio

    With experience in both La Liga and the Europa League, Musacchio is an ideal player to partner Bonucci. One of the most dependable centre-backs in La Liga, Musacchio captained Villarreal and led by example last season, winning 36 tackles and making 112 clearances, 34 interceptions and 21 blocks.

  • 4/11 Centre-back: Leonardo Bonucci

    The Italian brings a wealth of experience and quality to AC Milan to tighten up what already looks to be a fierce backline. At 30, Bonucci still has a number of years left in the tank and will no doubt form the cornerstone of AC Milan’s new-look side in the season to come.

  • 5/11 Centre-back: Alessio Romagnoli

    Another impressive youngster among AC Milan’s ranks, Romagnoli has a bright future ahead of him. After joining from Roma in 2015, his progress from exciting prospect to integral first-teamer has been swift. His composure on the ball is a delight to watch, especially for a player of his relative young age, while his thoughtful passing will provide a solid base for AC Milan’s build-up play.

  • 6/11 Left-back: Ricardo Rodriguez

    Firm in defence but equally capable of bombing forward, the Swiss complements the exciting Conti on the opposing win. An aggressive and hard-working player, Rodriguez will be sure to bring plenty of dynamism to the side.

  • 7/11 CM: Franck Kessie

    Comparisons with fellow compatriot Yaya Toure are plain to see: physically imposing, defensively solid and at his best operating from the centre of midfield. He won 25 tackles and 20 head duels last season and made 35 interceptions. His combination of strength, grit and attacking threat is just what Milan need.

  • 8/11 CM: Lucas Biglia

    Biglia’s all-rounded style will bring further balance to Milan’s midfield and bring a degree of stability to the central unit in light of Kessie’s relative inexperience. He brings with him industry, technical ability and composure.

  • 9/11 CAM: Hakan Calhanoglu

    Calhanoglu joins AC Milan on the back of a four-month ban which saw him miss the last 16 games of Bayer Leverkusen’s season. A degree of sharpness could be missing from his game but the Italians will know that they’ve signed a bright prospect. A known free-kick specialist, the 23-year-old is a danger from set pieces and will bring plenty of creative influence to AC Milan’s front line.

  • 10/11 ST: Andre Silva

    The forward has been dubbed the “heir to Portugal” by Cristiano Ronaldo – high praise from one of the greater players of all times. At just 21 year olds, the Portuguese has bags of potential and now has the chance to make an even bigger name for himself at the San Siro.

  • 11/11 CF: Andrea Belotti

    One of the most exciting forwards of the moment, Belotti has caught the eye of a number of clubs from across Europe. AC Milan are the latest side to be linked to him – and for good reason. A tenacious and industrial forward who will keep opposing defenders busy, the youngster would make for an excellent signing if they can pull it off.

Leonardo Bonucci joins from rivals Juventus

AC Milan have got straight down to business this summer, having already made 10 new signings at a total cost of £160m. 

As a result, the Italians have quickly emerged as the biggest spenders of the European transfer window so far.

"Milan are moving very well in the transfer market and, to be honest, I didn’t expect that," former Inter president Massimo Moratti begrudgingly admitted last week.

  • Read more

AC Milan mean business - one of Europe's great clubs could be back

From the likes of Andre Silva – dubbed the “heir to Portugal” by no other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself – to veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan have set about rebuilding their starting XI with frightening intent.

What’s more, the spending spree shows no signs of slowing down. Andrea Belotti is the latest player to have been linked to the club as the Italians continue their search for a world-class striker.

Here, we take a look at how AC Milan could line up next season.

See the gallery above for our predicted starting XI.

Comments