AC Milan have got straight down to business this summer, having already made 10 new signings at a total cost of £160m.

As a result, the Italians have quickly emerged as the biggest spenders of the European transfer window so far.

"Milan are moving very well in the transfer market and, to be honest, I didn’t expect that," former Inter president Massimo Moratti begrudgingly admitted last week.

From the likes of Andre Silva – dubbed the “heir to Portugal” by no other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself – to veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan have set about rebuilding their starting XI with frightening intent.

What’s more, the spending spree shows no signs of slowing down. Andrea Belotti is the latest player to have been linked to the club as the Italians continue their search for a world-class striker.

Here, we take a look at how AC Milan could line up next season.

