Ajax are planning to rename their stadium as the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The club announced the decision on what would have been the former Ajax, Barcelona and Holland great's 70th birthday.

Cruyff, who won three European Cups during his playing days with Ajax, died in March 2016 after losing his battle with lung cancer.

Johan Cruyff - life in pictures







1/12 Unrivalled success at Ajax After joining the Ajax youth system on his 10th birthday, Johan Cruyff made his debut in 1964 before going on to win eight Eredivisie titles and the European Cup on three occasions with the Dutch giants Getty Images

2/12 Setting the European agenda Cruyff was an integral figure behind Ajax’s dominance in continental football as the Dutch outfit lifted three consecutive European Cups between 1971-73. Getty Images

3/12 Reaching the World Cup final The forward’s colourful exploits allowed the Netherlands to reach the World Cup final in 1974 but he couldn’t help see off an imperious Germany side at Munich's Olympic Stadium. He scored 33 goals for Oranje in 48 appearances between 1966-1977. Getty Images

4/12 Dutch royal approval Cruyff and his fellow team-mates nonetheless earned legendary status among the wider Dutch public and they were given a heroes’ welcome by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands when they returned home in 1974. Getty Images

5/12 The ‘Cruyff turn’ Now a global superstar, the enigmatic forward wrote himself into football folklore after perfecting the ‘Cruyff turn’ which is still being copied by modern day footballers today. Getty Images

6/12 Success across the globe Before being voted as European Player of the Century, Cruyff also represented Barcelona, Los Angeles Aztecs, Washington Diplomats, Levante and Feyenoord. At the Nou Camp, he added La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs to his glittering CV. Getty Images

7/12 Trying his hand at management Just a year after retiring from playing, Cruyff returned to Ajax as manager where his unyielding success continued with two KNVB Cups and the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup before leaving to take charge at Spanish juggernauts Barcelona. Getty Images

8/12 Revolution at Barcelona Cruyff led a period of revolution at the Catalan giants, lifting four La Liga titles and one European Cup as rivals Real Madrid were muzzled both domestically and on the European stage by his Barca side. Getty Images

9/12 Becoming a TV personality Fresh from his spell at the Nou Camp, Cruyff then became a prominent television personality, providing his unrivalled experience to Dutch audiences. Getty Images

10/12 Stripped of honorary presidency Cruyff was a controversial figure at Barcelona, however, and was named honorary president before being stripped of the title just months later after new president Sandro Rosell took office in July 2010. Getty Images

11/12 Ajax return Ajax called upon Cruyff’s services again in 2011, appointing him as an advisor, but the Amsterdam legend left just a year later after quelling with senior figures at the club. Getty Images

12/12 Legacy in football Cruyff remained a prominent figure in the world of football and was given the support of Barcelona's current generation when news of his deteriorating health was made public in 2015. Getty Images

A club statement on Tuesday confirmed the intention to change the name of the Amsterdam ArenA.

“The board of the Amsterdam Arena (Stadion Amsterdam), the board of AFC Ajax and the mayor have agreed in a letter of intent to change the name of the Amsterdam ArenA to the Johan Cruyff Arena,” the statement on Ajax's website read.

“With the name change, the three parties want the best footballer Amsterdam has had to get a worthy tribute.

“Jordi Cruyff (Johan's son) has stated that he was pleased and honoured by the letter of intent to change the name on behalf of the family.

“Details are spelled out in a contract that within six months will be submitted to the city council, the management and supervisory boards of Stadion Amsterdam and Ajax.

“The parties are convinced that this will do justice to the memory of Johan Cruyff and express the hope that the Johan Cruyff Arena is an inspiration for players from all over the world.”

PA