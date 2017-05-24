Tonight’s Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax sees two historic giants of the European game go head-to-head.

Perhaps surprisingly given the past successes of both clubs, tonight’s meeting in Stockholm will be just the fifth time the Red Devils and the Dutch side have faced each other in competitive fixtures.

All of the previous four games also took place in Europe’s second-tier competition, with the sides playing out two-legged ties in both 1976 and 2012. Here, we take a look at how each of the contests panned out.

15th September 1976 – Ajax 1 Manchester United 0, UEFA Cup first round first leg

The first time the two sides were paired together came in the Europa League’s former guise, the UEFA Cup. United were playing in their first European tie since 1969, having been relegated to the old Second Division during the intervening time, while Ajax were three years on from the last of their three consecutive European Cup victories. In the first leg of the tie at Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium, the home side’s captain Rudi Krol scored the only goal of the game to leave the return leg at Old Trafford finely poised.

29th September 1976 – Manchester United 2 Ajax 0 (2-1 on aggregate), UEFA Cup first round second leg

Despite starting the tie as underdogs, a decent first leg display had given the Red Devils the belief they could turn the tie on its head back in Manchester. With Old Trafford rocking, Lou Macari’s goal shortly before half-time levelled the tie, before Sammy McIlroy scored a second half winner to send Tommy Docherty’s side through. That was as good as it got for United on their European comeback, though. After being handed another tough draw in the second round, they were eliminated by Italian outfit Juventus.

16th February 2012 – Ajax 0 Manchester United 2, Europa League round of 32 first leg

Almost 45 years on from their previous competitive encounter, the sides were once more drawn together in the competition now known as the Europa League. Despite being in the middle of a period of great domestic success under Frank de Boer, Ajax were no longer the renowned force in Europe they were when the teams had last met. United, meanwhile, had become a global juggernaut under Sir Alex Ferguson but a rare season of Champions League underachievement meant they finished third in their group and were parachuted into the second-tier competition. The English side were big favourites to emerge victorious, and second half goals by Ashley Young and Javier Hernandez handed the Red Devils a comfortable first leg advantage.

23rd February 2012 – Manchester United 1 Ajax 2 (3-2 on aggregate), Europa League round of 32 second leg

After Hernandez scored once more early on at Old Trafford to put United three up in the tie, Ferguson’s side took their foot off the gas and ended up almost paying the price. Armenian Aras Ozbiliz levelled on the night for the Dutch team, before now-Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld’s 87th minute goal set up an unexpectedly nervy ending.

Had the Red Devils conceded again in the dying moments, they would have been eliminated on away goals. As it was, they hung on to progress but their poor European campaign was ended in the last 16 by Athletic Bilbao.