Alvaro Morata took home the match ball on Wednesday night, despite only scoring two goals during Real Madrid’s victory over Leganes.

Zinedine Zidane made as many as nine changes for the game, with both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo rested, leaving Morata to lead the line in their absence.

Real went 3-0 up, only to be surprisingly pegged back to 3-2 by half time, before Morata thought he’d completed his hat-trick by scoring their fourth.

✌🏼⚽️ A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

However, replays showed that Morata had barely connected with his header and it was turned in by the arms of Leganes defender Martin Mantovani.

This didn’t stop Morata from proudly posting a picture of his signed match ball on in Instagram in celebration of his feat.

Morata is expected to leave the Bernabeu in the summer after being forced to play understudy to Karim Benzema and Chelsea are leading the hunt for his signature, having missed out on him last season.