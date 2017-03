Arsene Wenger launched an extraordinary attack on referee Tasos Sidiropoulos after his Arsenal side were humbled 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich, labelling the official's performance “unexplainable and scandalous”.

Whether Wenger serves any retrospective action from Uefa at Arsenal remains to be seen, given he refused to confirm he will manage the side in Europe again after their seventh consecutive last-16 elimination.

However, his criticism of the Greek referee is almost certain to land him in hot water with European football's governing body.

1/22 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 This Champions League tie may be Arsene Wenger's last as Arsenal manager

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Played well in the first half in attacking down the right to support Walcott, but was ineffective in the second and he fell asleep to allow Costa and Vidal in behind him for the fifth, though by that point the entire Arsenal side was asleep.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 Showed a nice pass to put Walcott in when he should have bagged a second, but the loss of Koscielny alongside him again exposed his weakness. Sloppy passing after the break, and completely gave up after the second goal.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Looked switched on from the get-go a he blocked Robben’s shot before deflecting two crosses out for a corner. However, the game turned again on his departure, as he tripped Lewandowski in the area without trying to play the ball, receiving a red card in the process.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 Got forward on occasion and offered support to Giroud as the striker preferred the left side of the Bayern defence. However, he simply isn’t good enough to defend at this level as he repeatedly played the Bayern attack onside.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Looked a yard short of his best given his lack of football, but grew into the game as it wore on. Won a free-kick just before the break with a nice turn on Martinez and started to have a bigger influence in the central role that he craves. Replaced when the game was done at 2-1.

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Looked much more controlled early on as he protected his back line and showed a nice passing ability to spray the ball from flank to flank. But with the collapse went his discipline, and picked up another booking for a terrible tackle on Rafinha.

8/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out of 10 Started the match with a point to prove and went about doing it in the perfect way. Two early runs should’ve alerted the danger, and the third produced the opener as he beat Neuer at his near post, seven years after his last Champions League knockout goal. Should’ve had a second from the same position, but fired into the side-netting. Much quieter in the second half, and probably the only Arsenal player who showed his best out there.

9/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6 out of 10 Moved to a central role and enjoyed having more influence in the game. Drifted to the right on occasion but the end result was missing.

10/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 In at the last minute for the ill Danny Welbeck. He brought a physical threat to Bayern, and nearly found the net with an early header after getting above Hummels. Missed na even better chance after the break when unmarked in the centre of the box, but somehow headed over.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10 A lively start on his return to the side, as he was providing the link between the midfield and Giroud up top. Gave away possession that nearly led to a Bayern goal for Lewandowski, and departed when Wenger knew the game was gone.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 It’s not often you can say he should have done better, but he should have done better. Punched Walcott’s fiercely struck effort high into the roof of his own net. Rarely tested otherwise.

13/22 Rafinha – 6 out of 10 Brought into the side for the suspended Philipp Lahm, and he did an adequate job of shackling Sanchez that forced him inside.

14/22 Javi Martinez – 6 out of 10 Booked for a cynical foul on Ramsey as he ran towards the Bayern area. Looked the weak link at the back, but once the Arsenal attack wilted he was allowed to run forward and nearly bagged himself a goal, heading just over.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 6 out of 10 Passed too easily by Walcott for the goal, and struggled to cope with the England winger’s pace on the left.

16/22 David Alaba – 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately with the Walcott-Bellerin combination on his flank, and his early shot at goal from a Robben corner was always curling away from the target.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Apart from a corner that failed to beat the first man, he oozed control and class in the middle of the field. Happy to sit back and let his teammates take the plaudits, but he’ll be sorely missed.

18/22 Arturo Vidal – 8 out of 10 Lucky to get away with a high foot on Sanchez that could have brought a booking, and his early sighter at goal from long range wasn’t a handsome one. But as Bayern cut loose, so did he, and he linked up delightfully with Douglas Costa twice at the end to go home with two goals to his name.

19/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Gave Monreal problems early as he cut in on his left foot, only to have his shot blocked. Saw another effort from the right well saved by Ospina. Lovely flick over the defence should’ve brought a goal from Lewandowski before the break. Aware enough to capitalise on Opsina’s poor clearance and link with Lewandowski to score his goal.

20/22 Thiago Alcantara – 8 out of 10 Another virtuoso performance from the midfield that is really starting to come of age. Links the play beautifully between midfield and Lewandowski.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 6 out of 10 Stood still and watched Walcott run away from him for the opener in a lazy daze. The only disappointment the Bayern attack.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Missed a sitter late in the first-half when put through by Robben, and he could only guide the ball wide of the far post. Split the Arsenal defence after the break to win a penalty and send Koscielny for an early bath, and tucked home the spot-kick coolly, as you’d expect. Should have had a second, but his close-range effort struck the post.

Wenger was not only irate about the decision to send off Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny, who had been shown a second-half yellow card for his trip on Robert Lewandoski, only to have it upgraded to a straight red card after consultation with his additional assistant behind the goal, but also the failure to award his side a penalty in the first half after Theo Walcott was tripped in a similar fashion by Xabi Alonso.

“It leaves me very angry, very frustrated and I think that at the moment, because we are in a difficult period also, but I think it’s absolutely unexplainable and scandalous that you can look what happened really that the guy behind the line [the additional assistant] gives the penalty, on top of that the red card,” Wenger said after Arsenal’s third consecutive 5-1 defeat by Bayern.

“Personally, I would say we put Bayern really under pressure and we were unlucky tonight because it was a 100 per cent penalty in the first half on Walcott, check it on television, and in the second half the referee killed the game. After that, it was very difficult, but the referee I think was very, very powerful for Bayern tonight.



On Lewandowski's goal, he said: “It was not only not a penalty but he was offside, and on top of that he gives us a red card. That killed us completely. Overall I must say Bayern can be a good side, but tonight they can also say thank you to the decisions of the referee in the second half.”

Arsenal have now suffered the joint-second worst defeat on aggregate in Champions League history for any side, joining the Werder Bremen outfit that lost to Lyon in 2005 and the Bayer Leverkusen team that were beaten by Barcelona in 2012 in suffering 10-2 humiliations in the last-16.

Yet Wenger felt his side were worthy of praise after the match, and despite completely collapsing after the departure of Koscielny, conceding three goals in 12 minutes, he said they succeeded in playing with “spirit and pride”.

He added: “I felt that we produced a performance with the spirit and the pride we wanted, and after that of course the story finishes badly.”

Asked if it was his most chastening night in European football, Wenger answered: “I don’t think so because we knew before the game it was difficult to qualify after the first game, but we wanted at least the minimum to go home and feel that we dealt with the situation with pride and commitment. We did, and the fact that the end result will of course not highlight the quality of our performance is very disappointing.”