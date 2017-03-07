Arsenal were again humiliated as their 10 men crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions were hot favourites to advance from the tie having won the first leg at the Allianz Arena 5-1 last month and they were too good for Arsene Wenger's side as they racked up the same scoreline.

The Gunners had their backs to the wall but started well and took a deserved lead through Theo Walcott before Bayern reacted after the interval.

Laurent Koscielny was sent off for bringing down Robert Lewandowski, who scored the resulting penalty before Arjen Robben struck and then Douglas Costa and an Arturo Vidal double inside seven minutes added insult to injury on another tough night for Wenger.

Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 5 player ratings







22 show all Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 5 player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 This Champions League tie may be Arsene Wenger's last as Arsenal manager

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Played well in the first half in attacking down the right to support Walcott, but was ineffective in the second and he fell asleep to allow Costa and Vidal in behind him for the fifth, though by that point the entire Arsenal side was asleep.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 Showed a nice pass to put Walcott in when he should have bagged a second, but the loss of Koscielny alongside him again exposed his weakness. Sloppy passing after the break, and completely gave up after the second goal.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Looked switched on from the get-go a he blocked Robben’s shot before deflecting two crosses out for a corner. However, the game turned again on his departure, as he tripped Lewandowski in the area without trying to play the ball, receiving a red card in the process.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 Got forward on occasion and offered support to Giroud as the striker preferred the left side of the Bayern defence. However, he simply isn’t good enough to defend at this level as he repeatedly played the Bayern attack onside.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Looked a yard short of his best given his lack of football, but grew into the game as it wore on. Won a free-kick just before the break with a nice turn on Martinez and started to have a bigger influence in the central role that he craves. Replaced when the game was done at 2-1.

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Looked much more controlled early on as he protected his back line and showed a nice passing ability to spray the ball from flank to flank. But with the collapse went his discipline, and picked up another booking for a terrible tackle on Rafinha.

8/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out of 10 Started the match with a point to prove and went about doing it in the perfect way. Two early runs should’ve alerted the danger, and the third produced the opener as he beat Neuer at his near post, seven years after his last Champions League knockout goal. Should’ve had a second from the same position, but fired into the side-netting. Much quieter in the second half, and probably the only Arsenal player who showed his best out there.

9/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6 out of 10 Moved to a central role and enjoyed having more influence in the game. Drifted to the right on occasion but the end result was missing.

10/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 In at the last minute for the ill Danny Welbeck. He brought a physical threat to Bayern, and nearly found the net with an early header after getting above Hummels. Missed na even better chance after the break when unmarked in the centre of the box, but somehow headed over.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10 A lively start on his return to the side, as he was providing the link between the midfield and Giroud up top. Gave away possession that nearly led to a Bayern goal for Lewandowski, and departed when Wenger knew the game was gone.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 It’s not often you can say he should have done better, but he should have done better. Punched Walcott’s fiercely struck effort high into the roof of his own net. Rarely tested otherwise.

13/22 Rafinha – 6 out of 10 Brought into the side for the suspended Philipp Lahm, and he did an adequate job of shackling Sanchez that forced him inside.

14/22 Javi Martinez – 6 out of 10 Booked for a cynical foul on Ramsey as he ran towards the Bayern area. Looked the weak link at the back, but once the Arsenal attack wilted he was allowed to run forward and nearly bagged himself a goal, heading just over.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 6 out of 10 Passed too easily by Walcott for the goal, and struggled to cope with the England winger’s pace on the left.

16/22 David Alaba – 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately with the Walcott-Bellerin combination on his flank, and his early shot at goal from a Robben corner was always curling away from the target.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Apart from a corner that failed to beat the first man, he oozed control and class in the middle of the field. Happy to sit back and let his teammates take the plaudits, but he’ll be sorely missed.

18/22 Arturo Vidal – 8 out of 10 Lucky to get away with a high foot on Sanchez that could have brought a booking, and his early sighter at goal from long range wasn’t a handsome one. But as Bayern cut loose, so did he, and he linked up delightfully with Douglas Costa twice at the end to go home with two goals to his name.

19/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Gave Monreal problems early as he cut in on his left foot, only to have his shot blocked. Saw another effort from the right well saved by Ospina. Lovely flick over the defence should’ve brought a goal from Lewandowski before the break. Aware enough to capitalise on Opsina’s poor clearance and link with Lewandowski to score his goal.

20/22 Thiago Alcantara – 8 out of 10 Another virtuoso performance from the midfield that is really starting to come of age. Links the play beautifully between midfield and Lewandowski.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 6 out of 10 Stood still and watched Walcott run away from him for the opener in a lazy daze. The only disappointment the Bayern attack.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Missed a sitter late in the first-half when put through by Robben, and he could only guide the ball wide of the far post. Split the Arsenal defence after the break to win a penalty and send Koscielny for an early bath, and tucked home the spot-kick coolly, as you’d expect. Should have had a second, but his close-range effort struck the post.

Bayern show Arsenal how to protest

Around 400 Arsenal fans gathered outside the old Highbury stadium to protest against Wenger following the club’s 13 long seasons without a Premier League title. It was a half-hearted protest at best, with only a handful staying for the march to the Emirates where ‘Wenger Out’ banners were unveiled.

The Bayern supporters once again showed their English counterparts how to do it. The last time they were at the Emirates, they brought a banner that castigated English football and it’s ticket prices.

The banner returned, along with what appeared to be Munich’s entire stock of toilet roll. The match was held up for about two minutes as stewards and firefighters attempted to clear the pitch, along with the Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

If Arsenal fans really want to protest, maybe they should do so against those who charge fans £62 to see this weekend’s FA Cup clash against Lincoln City.

Walcott starts with a point to prove

Theo Walcott came firing out the blocks to give Arsenal's fans faint hope ( Getty )

Restored to the starting line-up, Theo Walcott was by far the best player on the pitch in the first half. That the entire Arsenal side wilted after the break should not take away that, for 45 minutes, Walcott reminded everyone of what he can offer when at his best,

His tormented Mats Hummels and David Alaba early on, and his goal gave the home fans hope, however faint, that got them behind the side after a flat start. He should’ve scored a second, too, when in a similar position, he failed to fire the ball above manuel Neuer’s head as he did the first and could only find the side netting.

Why was Ozil on the bench?

Mesut Ozil had been ruled out of this match by Arsene Wenger in Monday’s press conference due to illness, and yet he was named on the substitutes’ bench come an hour before kick-off. Given that he also trained fully on Monday, this raised quite a few questions.

Was Ozil supposed to be in the side? If he was, then why wasn’t he starting? He can’t have been that ill, given he came on the pitch when the game has disappeared from Arsenal’s grasp. Given the rumblings of discontent between Wenger, Alexis Sanchez and the rest of the squad, you would not be surprised if there’s more to come out on Ozil.

Koscielny had to go





The only mistake that referee Tasos Sidiropoulos made in the penalty incident is that he showed Laurent Koscielny a yellow card. Arsenal protested their captain’s innocence given the rule change this season that giving away a penalty no longer results in a sending off, but that only applies when a genuine attempt at the ball has been made.

In Koscielny’s case, there wasn’t a genuine attempt as he tripped Robert Lewandowski from behind, and after coinsulting with his additional assistant behind the Arsenal goal, Sidiropoulos rescinded the yellow and produced the correct red card.

The end is nigh for Wenger

There’s simply no way back for Wenger, and he needs to accept that for his own good. Protests before the match, another collapse during it and a third 5-1 defeat in a row against Bayern after it. Wenger is clearly losing the players, given their complete lack of desire to fight after the equaliser on the night, and he is losing more and more fans by the week given the boos that rung out at full-time.

Even the most devout Wenger supporter must find it hard to back Wenger, and given all he has done for the club in his two decades at the helm, the onus must be on him to leave because he will not be sacked. A seventh consecutive European defeat in the last 16 and a 16-point gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea hardly suggests that he is taking this team forward any more.