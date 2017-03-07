Alexis Sanchez has been named in Arsenal's starting line-up for the Champions League home match against Bayern Munich.

Arsene Wenger dropped Alexis Sanchez for disciplinary reasons for Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, putting the club top scorer's future in doubt.

Sanchez was eventually brought on at half-time to replace Francois Coquelin.

He made an immediate impact in the match, setting up Danny Welbeck's goal in the 57th minute. However Georginio Wijnaldum's counter-attacking goal in injury-time killed off Arsenal's chances of rescuing a point.

The 28-year-old has been brought back into the starting line-up for the visit of Bayern Munich, which sees Arsenal attempting to make up a four-goal deficit.

Sanchez will lead the line for Arsenal, with Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott selected to play out wide.

French striker Olivier Giroud drops back onto the bench.

Mesut Ozil also makes a return for Arsenal.

6 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal







6 show all 6 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal









1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’? AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again. Getty Images

3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London. Getty Images

4/6 Isco (Real Madrid) A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain. Getty Images

5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG. AFP/Getty Images

Ozil has not featured since the first leg of the tie and missed the club's previous two matches against Sutton United and Liverpool.

But he returns for the second-leg, having overcome a bout of flu to start on the bench.