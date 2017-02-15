Arsene Wenger has backed midfielder Mesut Ozil to deliver against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday evening – despite his recent poor run of form.

Ozil has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for his mediocre performances and tendency to go missing in Arsenal’s biggest matches.

The German has not scored since December 10 and even Wenger admitted after the side’s recent 2-0 win over Hull City that the midfielder has been lacking confidence.

Nonetheless, Wenger believes Ozil has the experience and mental resilience to bounce back from his recent dip in form and deliver against Bayern.

When asked if Ozil would play against the German giants in his homeland, Wenger said: "I will pick the team tomorrow [Wednesday] morning.

"I have no doubt that we play in Germany and Ozil is highly focused to have a good performance.

"Ozil has been playing for us for many years now and he knows perfectly our team and he knows how we want to play in every match. So it is an important match."

Wenger also confirmed that keeper David Ospina will start ahead of Petr Cech. The Colombian played all six games in the Gunners’ Champions League group stage campaign in which they remained undefeated against Paris Saint-Germain, Basel and Ludogorets.

Arsenal have been knocked out at the last-16 stage in the previous six seasons, including by Bayern in 2012/13 and 2013/14, but Wenger is happy to keep his faith in Ospina.

"I have nothing to hide there, it will be Ospina because of the quality of his performances," the Arsenal manager added.

"We are in the last 16 and finished top of the group. If you analyse his performances in every single game we are where we are because of his great performances."