Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has apologised to Gunners fans following their catastrophic 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich to knock them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh consecutive season.

Theo Walcott gave Arsenal an unlikely lead as the hosts held out to going into half time ahead on the night – but still 5-2 down in the tie.

However, five unanswered goals in the second half after Laurent Koscielny received his marching orders humiliated Arsenal again, with many fans opting to leave the stadium early as a result.

1/22 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 This Champions League tie may be Arsene Wenger's last as Arsenal manager

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Played well in the first half in attacking down the right to support Walcott, but was ineffective in the second and he fell asleep to allow Costa and Vidal in behind him for the fifth, though by that point the entire Arsenal side was asleep.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 Showed a nice pass to put Walcott in when he should have bagged a second, but the loss of Koscielny alongside him again exposed his weakness. Sloppy passing after the break, and completely gave up after the second goal.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Looked switched on from the get-go a he blocked Robben’s shot before deflecting two crosses out for a corner. However, the game turned again on his departure, as he tripped Lewandowski in the area without trying to play the ball, receiving a red card in the process.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 Got forward on occasion and offered support to Giroud as the striker preferred the left side of the Bayern defence. However, he simply isn’t good enough to defend at this level as he repeatedly played the Bayern attack onside.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Looked a yard short of his best given his lack of football, but grew into the game as it wore on. Won a free-kick just before the break with a nice turn on Martinez and started to have a bigger influence in the central role that he craves. Replaced when the game was done at 2-1.

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Looked much more controlled early on as he protected his back line and showed a nice passing ability to spray the ball from flank to flank. But with the collapse went his discipline, and picked up another booking for a terrible tackle on Rafinha.

8/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out of 10 Started the match with a point to prove and went about doing it in the perfect way. Two early runs should’ve alerted the danger, and the third produced the opener as he beat Neuer at his near post, seven years after his last Champions League knockout goal. Should’ve had a second from the same position, but fired into the side-netting. Much quieter in the second half, and probably the only Arsenal player who showed his best out there.

9/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6 out of 10 Moved to a central role and enjoyed having more influence in the game. Drifted to the right on occasion but the end result was missing.

10/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 In at the last minute for the ill Danny Welbeck. He brought a physical threat to Bayern, and nearly found the net with an early header after getting above Hummels. Missed na even better chance after the break when unmarked in the centre of the box, but somehow headed over.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10 A lively start on his return to the side, as he was providing the link between the midfield and Giroud up top. Gave away possession that nearly led to a Bayern goal for Lewandowski, and departed when Wenger knew the game was gone.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 It’s not often you can say he should have done better, but he should have done better. Punched Walcott’s fiercely struck effort high into the roof of his own net. Rarely tested otherwise.

13/22 Rafinha – 6 out of 10 Brought into the side for the suspended Philipp Lahm, and he did an adequate job of shackling Sanchez that forced him inside.

14/22 Javi Martinez – 6 out of 10 Booked for a cynical foul on Ramsey as he ran towards the Bayern area. Looked the weak link at the back, but once the Arsenal attack wilted he was allowed to run forward and nearly bagged himself a goal, heading just over.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 6 out of 10 Passed too easily by Walcott for the goal, and struggled to cope with the England winger’s pace on the left.

16/22 David Alaba – 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately with the Walcott-Bellerin combination on his flank, and his early shot at goal from a Robben corner was always curling away from the target.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Apart from a corner that failed to beat the first man, he oozed control and class in the middle of the field. Happy to sit back and let his teammates take the plaudits, but he’ll be sorely missed.

18/22 Arturo Vidal – 8 out of 10 Lucky to get away with a high foot on Sanchez that could have brought a booking, and his early sighter at goal from long range wasn’t a handsome one. But as Bayern cut loose, so did he, and he linked up delightfully with Douglas Costa twice at the end to go home with two goals to his name.

19/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Gave Monreal problems early as he cut in on his left foot, only to have his shot blocked. Saw another effort from the right well saved by Ospina. Lovely flick over the defence should’ve brought a goal from Lewandowski before the break. Aware enough to capitalise on Opsina’s poor clearance and link with Lewandowski to score his goal.

20/22 Thiago Alcantara – 8 out of 10 Another virtuoso performance from the midfield that is really starting to come of age. Links the play beautifully between midfield and Lewandowski.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 6 out of 10 Stood still and watched Walcott run away from him for the opener in a lazy daze. The only disappointment the Bayern attack.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Missed a sitter late in the first-half when put through by Robben, and he could only guide the ball wide of the far post. Split the Arsenal defence after the break to win a penalty and send Koscielny for an early bath, and tucked home the spot-kick coolly, as you’d expect. Should have had a second, but his close-range effort struck the post.

Bellerin admitted he was hurt seeing the droves of Gunners vacating their seats and insisted they deserve much more than what was being given on the pitch.

“For me especially I’m really hurt seeing the fans leaving the stadium so early,” he said. “At the end of the day we play for them and want them to be happy and for them to get behind us.

“It hurts to see them leave so early. We need to make them happy with the rest of the season now. We know we've got the capacity and the potential to do well.

“We need to think about every game the same way. We started (well) today and we know if we can play that kind of football we can be up there. I just want to say sorry to the fans because we can be better than that.”