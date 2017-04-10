Arsenal legend Tony Adams hired as coach of La Liga strugglers Granada

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams has been named manager of La Liga club Granada.

The 50-year-old former England international is the shock choice to replace Lucas Alcaraz, who was sacked on Monday morning.

Adams has coaching experience in Azerbaijan and also with Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth, and has been serving in an advisory role with the Spanish club since their takeover by Chinese investors, DDMC, in 2016.

Granada are struggling badly in La Liga and are currently seven points from safety in 19th place.

The Andalucian club said:

"After evaluating the situation that the team was in and the feeling around the team after the last few results, Granada has decided to end the reign of Lucas Alcaraz and his backroom staff.

"In his place, the club puts all its confidence in Tony Adams, vice-president of DDMC, as first-team coach of Granada until the end of the season."

The glory days: Wenger and club captain Tony Adams ( Getty )

Adams said last week of his role with the La Liga side:

“Every day I’m working with the coaching staff at Granada CF, looking to the future.

“Our aim is that our squad will contain mostly Spanish players next year, whatever level the team is playing in next season.

“I’m here to put the Spanish structure in place, with players who will belong to Granada CF and who will fight for Granada.

“We inherited 106 players, of whom only 44 actually belong to Granada CF. Our aim is to return Granada CF to Granada so the people here can identify fully with their team and their players.”

“We want to be a mid-table team in La Liga with players who belong to Granada CF, with a world class Academy developing local and Spanish players, with world class training facilities."