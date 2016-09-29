Granit Xhaka says he felt a rush of adrenaline playing against his brother Taulant as Arsenal swept Basel aside in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

The Swiss/Tunisian brothers swapped shirts at full-time after an “unforgettable night” in which Arsene Wenger’s side climbed to the top of Group A, above favourites Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference, with a 2-0 success at the Emirates Stadium.

The Xhaka siblings lined-up against each other at Euro 2016 with Granit representing Switzerland while Taulant, one year older than his brother, played for Albania in France.

The younger of the pair was named as Man of the Match as the Swiss picked up a 1-0 victory against their close neighbours.

Xhaka Jnr wrote on Instagram: “What a game! What emotions to play against the club I made the first steps with! What adrenaline to face your own brother. Unforgettable match. Everything perfect. Thank you everyone.”

Meanwhile, Ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has told in-form Theo Walcott to “calm down” and predicted Arsenal players will be wearing gloves when “the cold nights come in”.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager enjoyed a ferocious rivalry with the north London outfit during his 12 years at Old Trafford and says he “wouldn’t get carried away” with Walcott’s recent spike in form.

He told ITV Sport: “It’s took him a while to get settled. Listen he’s had a good week. The guy needs to relax. Try to play well for the next seven or eight months.