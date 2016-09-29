Ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has told in-form Theo Walcott to “calm down” and predicted Arsenal players will be wearing gloves when “the cold nights come in”.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager enjoyed a ferocious rivalry with the north London outfit during his 12 years at Old Trafford and says he “wouldn’t gett carried away” with Walcott’s recent spike in form.

Walcott scored both goals as Arsenal dispensed with Basel to go top of Group A in the Champions League but Keane says the England international will only prove himself on the big stage if he can repeat the feat over several seasons.

He told ITV Sport: “It’s took him a while to get settled. Listen he’s had a good week. The guy needs to relax. Try to play well for the next seven or eight months.

“Tonight was a lovely game for Arsenal. When they’re in that form and have that amount of possession, they’re great to watch – they could’ve seven, eight, nine goals easily.

“But the crunch games are still to come for them, when the cold nights come in, with half the Arsenal players with their gloves on, so I wouldn’t be getting carried away with Walcott.

“He scored some lovely goals tonight, with the simplicity of his movement, it was outstanding, but he’s got to do it over the course the next year or two.”

Arsenal vs Basel player ratings







11 show all Arsenal vs Basel player ratings



















1/11 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 After a quiet first half, he was dependable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet intact. Punched clear from a dangerous corner, and tipped a Birkir Bjarnason effort over the crossbar. Getty

2/11 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to work a chance down the right, though his finishing let him down. Supported Walcott well and was always able to work back and defend on the rare occasion Basel attacked. Getty

3/11 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Has gelled well with Koscielny and will keep Per Mertesacker out of the side with this form. Very vocal in defence and breathes calm among his colleagues. Getty

4/11 Laurent Koscielny – 8 out of 10 Stood up tall and timed his tackle to perfection to defuse Basel’s only break of note in the first half when Doumbia broke free. Another crucial intervention robbed the ball off the feet of Bjarnason when he was taking aim at goal, and it was another standout performance from the skipper. Getty

5/11 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10 Looked assured on the ball and played a delightful chip over the defence for Sanchez to have a chance at goal. Comfortable in defence, though rarely tested. Getty

6/11 Santi Cazorla – 9 out of 10 Ran the game in the first half. So often he plays in Özil’s shadow despite doing the hard work, but here he took centre stage. Could have assisted two further goals had Sanchez brought his shooting boots. Drifted in and out of the midfield in the second half, though was less effective as Arsenal settled. Getty

7/11 Granit Xhaka – 7 out of 10 Did the simple work, controlling the pace of the game and sitting back to allow Cazorla to roam. One excellent ball played in Özil on the right that should have been converted. Getty

8/11 Theo Walcott – 8 out of 10 Where this Walcott has been the past decade, nobody knows. Continued his excellent form to notch his fourth and fifth goals of the season, heading in Sanchez’s enticing cross early on before playing a delightful one-two with the Chilean and calmly slotting the ball past Tomas Vaclik to double the lead. Chance to clinch his hat-trick well saved by Vaclik before departing for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 20 minutes from time. Getty

9/11 Mesut Özil – 8 out of 10 Continued to link the play between the midfield and Arsenal’s flying duo of Sanchez and Walcott nonchalantly. Had two chances to score, with Vaclik saving well from the first before he chipped the second wide. Another impressive display nonetheless. Getty

10/11 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 The Arsenal fans have really warmed to the academy product, and he continues to develop game by game. Good chance came his way when he ran from his own half before shooting wide from the edge of the area. Replaced by Mohamed after 70 minutes. Getty

11/11 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 How he didn’t find the net, only he will know. The Chilean was a constant threat and always looked to run off Özil and link up with Walcott – which he did twice to lay on both the Englishman’s goals. Should have converted a pull-back from Walcott, and saw his late effort blocked by Vaclik. G

Co-pundit Lee Dixon heaped praise on Walcott and offered a more optimistic perspective, however, and backed the former Southampton winger to continue his form over the Christmas period.

“There’s no doubt that some players mature at different levels,” the 52-year-old said. “He’s 27 now and it’s been a while. I’ve been critical about him in the past. Sometimes, he’s not worked out in training how to shift players around.

“Saturday and tonight he was unplayable. He seems like he’s turned into a different player.”