Theo Walcott believes that Arsenal’s form of late will lead to their rivals fearing them when they meet later in the season, with the winger enjoying a purple patch that has helped the Gunners to four straight victories and a place at the top of Group A in the Champions League.

Walcott struck twice in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Basel on Wednesday night to take his tally this season to five, and he believes it was important to back up last weekend’s demolition of Chelsea with another win after they failed to do so at the same point last season.

On that occasion, Arsenal followed an impressive 5-2 victory over eventual league champions Leicester with a surprise defeat in the Champions League, and the 27-year-old admitted that it was playing on the squad’s minds when they took on the Swiss champions at the Emirates Stadium.

“It was important,” Walcott said after his man of the match performance. “Last year we came off beating Leicester with a very good result, played Olympiakos and we lost.

“It is going to be an interesting season but have to take it game by game, we can't look too far ahead. It will be important to see who finishes top [of the group], that is our next big goal and we need to break that duck, but if we continue to play like this I don't think anyone will want to play us.”

Walcott looks destined for a recall to the England squad when Gareth Southgate, the recently appointed caretaker manager of the national team in the wake of Sam Allardyce’s resignation, names his squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia this Sunday. But he also explained why Arsenal’s experiences in Europe, combined with their recent performances, can help the north London side surpass the last-16 for the first time since 2010.

“It was just getting that level back to where it should be and the experience we have in the dressing room and the players we have now and the competition, it bodes well for us,” he added.

“The confidence you can tell from the way we start games, the intensity. We go out there and want to win the mental battles first, put the opposition on the back foot and we did exactly the same sort of thing as in the first half against Chelsea. And that’s what we want to do, build on performances like that. [It] was a very professional performance. We kept a clean sheet and we know if we keep clean sheets we’re going to score goals.”

Arsenal vs Basel player ratings







11 show all Arsenal vs Basel player ratings



















1/11 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 After a quiet first half, he was dependable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet intact. Punched clear from a dangerous corner, and tipped a Birkir Bjarnason effort over the crossbar. Getty

2/11 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to work a chance down the right, though his finishing let him down. Supported Walcott well and was always able to work back and defend on the rare occasion Basel attacked. Getty

3/11 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Has gelled well with Koscielny and will keep Per Mertesacker out of the side with this form. Very vocal in defence and breathes calm among his colleagues. Getty

4/11 Laurent Koscielny – 8 out of 10 Stood up tall and timed his tackle to perfection to defuse Basel’s only break of note in the first half when Doumbia broke free. Another crucial intervention robbed the ball off the feet of Bjarnason when he was taking aim at goal, and it was another standout performance from the skipper. Getty

5/11 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10 Looked assured on the ball and played a delightful chip over the defence for Sanchez to have a chance at goal. Comfortable in defence, though rarely tested. Getty

6/11 Santi Cazorla – 9 out of 10 Ran the game in the first half. So often he plays in Özil’s shadow despite doing the hard work, but here he took centre stage. Could have assisted two further goals had Sanchez brought his shooting boots. Drifted in and out of the midfield in the second half, though was less effective as Arsenal settled. Getty

7/11 Granit Xhaka – 7 out of 10 Did the simple work, controlling the pace of the game and sitting back to allow Cazorla to roam. One excellent ball played in Özil on the right that should have been converted. Getty

8/11 Theo Walcott – 8 out of 10 Where this Walcott has been the past decade, nobody knows. Continued his excellent form to notch his fourth and fifth goals of the season, heading in Sanchez’s enticing cross early on before playing a delightful one-two with the Chilean and calmly slotting the ball past Tomas Vaclik to double the lead. Chance to clinch his hat-trick well saved by Vaclik before departing for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 20 minutes from time. Getty

9/11 Mesut Özil – 8 out of 10 Continued to link the play between the midfield and Arsenal’s flying duo of Sanchez and Walcott nonchalantly. Had two chances to score, with Vaclik saving well from the first before he chipped the second wide. Another impressive display nonetheless. Getty

10/11 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 The Arsenal fans have really warmed to the academy product, and he continues to develop game by game. Good chance came his way when he ran from his own half before shooting wide from the edge of the area. Replaced by Mohamed after 70 minutes. Getty

11/11 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 How he didn’t find the net, only he will know. The Chilean was a constant threat and always looked to run off Özil and link up with Walcott – which he did twice to lay on both the Englishman’s goals. Should have converted a pull-back from Walcott, and saw his late effort blocked by Vaclik. G

On a personal note, Walcott has struck up a strong understanding with striker Alexis Sanchez, with the Chile international laying on both goals for the winger. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stuck by Walcott last season when he experienced another dispiriting campaign that saw him dropped from the Frenchman’s first team and miss out on the World Cup with England.

But he’s bounced back to hit what feels like the best form of his 10-year Arsenal career, and Wenger was quick to put it down to a personality change that came completely from Walcott himself. Yet in his own words, he is keen not to “dwell on the past”.

“I am pleased. But then again I will be focused on tomorrow and recovery,” Walcott said, with Sunday’s Premier League trip to Burnley already on the horizon. “I tend not to dwell on my games any more. It is about the next day, I want to be better and things are going well for now.

He added: “What’s happened in my own career has happened. I’m not going to dwell on the past.”