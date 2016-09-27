Arsenal have received a boost with the news that Francis Coquelin will be sidelined for weeks rather than months.

The French midfielder left the Emirates on Saturday in a brace after hobbling off with a knee injury sustained early on into the 3-0 win over Chelsea.

But Arsenal have learned Coquelin faces just three weeks out. He will miss tomorrow night's Champions League clash with Basel and Sunday's trip to Burnley.

But he could yet be fit to return after the international break, according to Wenger.

"He's out for the game tomorrow but it should be short term," said the Arsenal manager.

"The scan quite positive, think could be three weeks out.

"It’s positive because last year during this period we got a few bad news and a few long-term injuries and it was a handicap in our season.

"After you play always the same players play and you lose a little bit of your edge physically. The fact we have a compact squad, but of top quality, so to keep everybody together is a big plus."

Wenger refused to be drawn into the allegations surrounding Sam Allardyce over a newspaper sting.

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening against his former club, but stayed alert to save well late on from Batshuayi.

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Won the battle on the wing against his compatriot Azpilicueta, and added a fine assist to his clean sheet.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 8 out of 10 Impressed as a physical force in the Arsenal defence, giving as good as he got from Costa - and better.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 His partnership with Mustafi continued to blossom as he led the backline with authority.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Quietly efficient as he kept Willian under wraps for long periods.

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 5 out of 10 Battled well early in the game, but had to be replaced after coming off worst in a fierce 50-50 challenge with Kante.

7/22 Santi Cazorla - 7 out of 10 Although he tired towards the end, the Spaniard dictated the midfield with his creative play.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 7 out of 10 Once again worked tirelessly for the team. The Walcott of this season is like a new signing for Arsenal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Given time and space to play by Chelsea, the German bossed events at the Emirates. His turn and run in the build-up to his goal was sublime.

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 8 out of 10 An excellent display that showcased the youngster as a real attacking threat. Demonstrated awareness of his teammates around him.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Scorer of a well-taken first, his assist for Ozil was just as good. Leading the line much better than last month.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Offered little protection by his defence, he still suffered a number of breakdowns in communication with the outfield players.

13/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 5 out of 10 Constantly troubled by Iwobi's energetics, time continues to catch up with Chelsea's experienced defender.

14/22 Gary Cahill - 4 out of 10 Directly responsible for some awful defending, most notably when he lost possession in the lead up to Arsenal's first.

15/22 David Luiz - 5 out of 10 His partnership with Cahill needs work - and a lot of it. However, he did show an ability to pick a pass when going forward.

16/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10 Often outnumbered as Walcott and Bellerin doubled up, he had more joy when moved to right wing-back in the second half.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 4 out of 10 An unrecognisable performance given last season's heroics. Second to many loose balls and showed an unwillingness to track back when out of possession.

18/22 Willian - 5 out of 10 Went close to netting with a shot wide in the first half, he was otherwise kept quiet by Monreal and was eventually subbed.

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 out of 10 Booed constantly on his return to the Emirates, he remained calm and played some fine passes. Surprisingly subbed when clearly performing better than others.

20/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 out of 10 Struggled to deal with the attacking runs from deep of Ozil, Iwobi and Walcott.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 Showed flashes of skill and creatively, but more often it was his inability to help out at the back that was highlighted.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 Offered no service by his teammates who simply didn't play to his strengths. Never stop battling for possession.

The England manager is fighting for his future with the Football Association investigating allegations he used his role to negotiate a £400,000 deal and offer advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

He also recorded explaining how third-party ownership of players, which was banned by the FA in 2008, could be avoided.

Wenger says he has campaigning against this issue for years.

"I can’t tell you anything about that, because I don’t know really, I haven’t even read the story," said Wenger.

Arsene Wenger told phone call is from Mourinho

"I wouldn’t like to comment on that, it’s too damageable and too heavy as a story so I think you have to let Sam Allardyce defend himself and just hope he will clear his name.

"Third-party ownership should not be allowed. I fight against it for a long, long time.

"The clubs should all possess 100 per cent of their players but I cannot tell you anything about this story because I do not know anything about it."