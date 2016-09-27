Arsene Wenger has told his players to ensure Arsenal do not become Basel's latest victim and bring an end to the feel-good-factor at the Emirates.

It hasn't always been a smooth ride for Wenger in recent times, with protests over his future, the club's stagnation and prudent approach in the transfer market.

In the week of his 20th anniversary of taking charge, there seems renewed optimism in the stands with the 3-0 demolition of Chelsea emphasising the shift.

Basel, the the Swiss champions, have been no stranger to derailing English club side's in European competitions. They face Arsenal in the Champions League tonight having already beaten the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in recent years in the competition.

They also knocked Tottenham out of the Europa League on penalties in 2013. Those statistics are enough to have the Arsenal manager, who guided his side to a 1-1 draw at Paris St Germain in their opening game, to sound a note of caution.

"They have beaten everybody in England and have a very good record. They are a team who are used to playing in the Champions League," said Wenger.

"It’s not a newcomer or a beginner in the Champions League, they have huge experience in the competition. They have experience and we face a team who is well organised, not under pressure as they dominate always their league.

"They know they will come back in the Champions League again next season. And they produce players as well.

Basel knocked Liverpool out at the group stage in 2014 (Getty)

"This experience goes through the generations and this is why they’re not intimidated. I don’t expect them to be intimidated at all. On the other hand, they have nothing to lose. That’s always dangerous.

"It is down to us to keep them on our side because they (the supporters) can go quickly on the other side as well."

Wenger hopes his side have learned their lessons from previous years, qualifying through the group but only bowing out to facing European powerhouses.

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening against his former club, but stayed alert to save well late on from Batshuayi.

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Won the battle on the wing against his compatriot Azpilicueta, and added a fine assist to his clean sheet.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 8 out of 10 Impressed as a physical force in the Arsenal defence, giving as good as he got from Costa - and better.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 His partnership with Mustafi continued to blossom as he led the backline with authority.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Quietly efficient as he kept Willian under wraps for long periods.

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 5 out of 10 Battled well early in the game, but had to be replaced after coming off worst in a fierce 50-50 challenge with Kante.

7/22 Santi Cazorla - 7 out of 10 Although he tired towards the end, the Spaniard dictated the midfield with his creative play.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 7 out of 10 Once again worked tirelessly for the team. The Walcott of this season is like a new signing for Arsenal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Given time and space to play by Chelsea, the German bossed events at the Emirates. His turn and run in the build-up to his goal was sublime.

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 8 out of 10 An excellent display that showcased the youngster as a real attacking threat. Demonstrated awareness of his teammates around him.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Scorer of a well-taken first, his assist for Ozil was just as good. Leading the line much better than last month.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Offered little protection by his defence, he still suffered a number of breakdowns in communication with the outfield players.

13/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 5 out of 10 Constantly troubled by Iwobi's energetics, time continues to catch up with Chelsea's experienced defender.

14/22 Gary Cahill - 4 out of 10 Directly responsible for some awful defending, most notably when he lost possession in the lead up to Arsenal's first.

15/22 David Luiz - 5 out of 10 His partnership with Cahill needs work - and a lot of it. However, he did show an ability to pick a pass when going forward.

16/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10 Often outnumbered as Walcott and Bellerin doubled up, he had more joy when moved to right wing-back in the second half.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 4 out of 10 An unrecognisable performance given last season's heroics. Second to many loose balls and showed an unwillingness to track back when out of possession.

18/22 Willian - 5 out of 10 Went close to netting with a shot wide in the first half, he was otherwise kept quiet by Monreal and was eventually subbed.

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 out of 10 Booed constantly on his return to the Emirates, he remained calm and played some fine passes. Surprisingly subbed when clearly performing better than others.

20/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 out of 10 Struggled to deal with the attacking runs from deep of Ozil, Iwobi and Walcott.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 Showed flashes of skill and creatively, but more often it was his inability to help out at the back that was highlighted.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 Offered no service by his teammates who simply didn't play to his strengths. Never stop battling for possession.

Last season they left themselves with a mountain to climb after losing their opening two games against Bayern Munich and Olympiakos. Arsenal scraped through to the knockout stages but Wenger said: "In life you can only show that you have learned.

"Last year we went to Leicester and won 5-2 and three days later we lost at home to Olympiakos 3-2. So we have to go from different competitions to different competitions and produce the same performance.

"It's a big motivation for us because we know there's have two favourites at the start, PSG and Arsenal, but it's not as clear as that and not as easy as it was maybe said. So we have to show that.

"For us as well I think the team is on the way up. It's important not to have a setback, an unexpected setback, and we keep the quality very high in our performance."

Walcott has started the season in excellent form (Getty)

Theo Walcott, so often a frustrating figure at Arsenal, will start as the winger aims to continue his impressive start to the new season. Walcott, a goalscorer against Chelsea, cited a change of mindset as the reason behind his wake-up call.

"I’ve worked hard from the back end of last season and I’ve just continued to do that throughout the whole summer and that’s all I’m doing," he said.

"I generally forget about the game that’s just happened and move on to the next one. Me and the manager sat down and I’ve just looked at myself. There’s no point dwelling on the past, that’s what I’m like.

"I know what I can do and I don’t mind what people say because I do know that as long as I work hard, I know what I’m going to be. It’s just come down to that to be fair.

"The manager’s shown tremendous faith in me and I just want to repay that. It all comes down to performances and I want this team to do well. You can see that in my desire and the way that I’m playing at the moment. I want it more than anyone else, but that’s just me and the way that I work now.

"It’s a shame that it only hit me a few years ago because there’s been a slight change in my attitude ahead of big games."