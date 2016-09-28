Arsenal take on Basel in tonight’s Champions League Group A encounter at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams able to go top of the table in their second match of the campaign. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, while Basel were held to a 1-1 draw against Ludogorets. Follow the latest here.

Arsenal vs Basel kicks off at 19:45

Arsenal to make changes to side that beat Chelsea 3-0

David Ospina to start in goal, Granit Xhaka to replace injured Francis Coquelin

Lucas Perez could start in attack

Basel expected to name same starting XI that drew with Ludogorets

Two sides have never met each other before

Teams: TBC

The other match in Group A sees PSG take on Ludogorets in Bulgaria.