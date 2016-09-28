Arsenal take on Basel in tonight’s Champions League Group A encounter at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams able to go top of the table in their second match of the campaign. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, while Basel were held to a 1-1 draw against Ludogorets. Follow the latest here.
- Arsenal vs Basel kicks off at 19:45
- Arsenal to make changes to side that beat Chelsea 3-0
- David Ospina to start in goal, Granit Xhaka to replace injured Francis Coquelin
- Lucas Perez could start in attack
- Basel expected to name same starting XI that drew with Ludogorets
- Two sides have never met each other before
- Teams: TBC
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
The other match in Group A sees PSG take on Ludogorets in Bulgaria.
