  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Arsenal vs Basel live: Latest score, updates and team news from the Champions League clash at the Emirates

Follow the latest from the Emirates Stadium where Arsenal host Basel

arsene-wenger.jpg
Arsene Wenger will hope Arsenal maintain their unbeaten Champions League start Getty

Arsenal take on Basel in tonight’s Champions League Group A encounter at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams able to go top of the table in their second match of the campaign. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, while Basel were held to a 1-1 draw against Ludogorets. Follow the latest here.

  • Arsenal vs Basel kicks off at 19:45
  • Arsenal to make changes to side that beat Chelsea 3-0
  • David Ospina to start in goal, Granit Xhaka to replace injured Francis Coquelin
  • Lucas Perez could start in attack
  • Basel expected to name same starting XI that drew with Ludogorets
  • Two sides have never met each other before
  • Teams: TBC

Follow the live action below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Read more Arsenal news:
Why Arsenal are playing at home in their away kit
Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Basel
Arsene Wenger tells side to avoid Basel banana skin

The other match in Group A sees PSG take on Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

Comments