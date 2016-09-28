Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Basel

Arsenal will hope to notch their first win of the season in Europe when they welcome Basel to the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League group stages.

After beginning their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw with Paris Saint Germain in France in what – on paper – is their most testing match of the group stage, Arsenal will hope to take a grip on the group and take one step closer towards reaching the knockout stages for a 14th consecutive season.

Arsene Wenger is likely to rotate his side after they dominated Chelsea 3-0 at the weekend to move into the Premier league top four, but he will need to be careful not to take the Swiss champions too lightly.

With Bulgarian champions Ludogorets the other side in the group, Arsenal are likely to be battling it out with Basel and PSG for top spot in Group A, and with both opening matches ending 1-1 the group is finely poised with the four teams on a point apiece.

Arsenal are looking to break a rather unwanted run in the Champions League, having failed to progress beyond the last 16 since the 2009/10 campaign, and with Wenger in the final year of his contract, he will want to ensure the Gunners end that trend to ensure he maximises his chances of a new deal.

1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening against his former club, but stayed alert to save well late on from Batshuayi.

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Won the battle on the wing against his compatriot Azpilicueta, and added a fine assist to his clean sheet.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 8 out of 10 Impressed as a physical force in the Arsenal defence, giving as good as he got from Costa - and better.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 His partnership with Mustafi continued to blossom as he led the backline with authority.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Quietly efficient as he kept Willian under wraps for long periods.

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 5 out of 10 Battled well early in the game, but had to be replaced after coming off worst in a fierce 50-50 challenge with Kante.

7/22 Santi Cazorla - 7 out of 10 Although he tired towards the end, the Spaniard dictated the midfield with his creative play.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 7 out of 10 Once again worked tirelessly for the team. The Walcott of this season is like a new signing for Arsenal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Given time and space to play by Chelsea, the German bossed events at the Emirates. His turn and run in the build-up to his goal was sublime.

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 8 out of 10 An excellent display that showcased the youngster as a real attacking threat. Demonstrated awareness of his teammates around him.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Scorer of a well-taken first, his assist for Ozil was just as good. Leading the line much better than last month.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Offered little protection by his defence, he still suffered a number of breakdowns in communication with the outfield players.

13/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 5 out of 10 Constantly troubled by Iwobi's energetics, time continues to catch up with Chelsea's experienced defender.

14/22 Gary Cahill - 4 out of 10 Directly responsible for some awful defending, most notably when he lost possession in the lead up to Arsenal's first.

15/22 David Luiz - 5 out of 10 His partnership with Cahill needs work - and a lot of it. However, he did show an ability to pick a pass when going forward.

16/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10 Often outnumbered as Walcott and Bellerin doubled up, he had more joy when moved to right wing-back in the second half.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 4 out of 10 An unrecognisable performance given last season's heroics. Second to many loose balls and showed an unwillingness to track back when out of possession.

18/22 Willian - 5 out of 10 Went close to netting with a shot wide in the first half, he was otherwise kept quiet by Monreal and was eventually subbed.

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 out of 10 Booed constantly on his return to the Emirates, he remained calm and played some fine passes. Surprisingly subbed when clearly performing better than others.

20/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 out of 10 Struggled to deal with the attacking runs from deep of Ozil, Iwobi and Walcott.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 Showed flashes of skill and creatively, but more often it was his inability to help out at the back that was highlighted.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 Offered no service by his teammates who simply didn't play to his strengths. Never stop battling for possession.

It’s a big game for...

Granit Xhaka: The midfielder faces his former side and will come into the Arsenal line-up, having come off the substitutes’ bench during the win over Chelsea. The Swiss international left Basel to join Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, and he will face his older brother Taulant who lines up in the Basel defence.

Remember when...

Arsenal beat Barcelona? The last time the Gunners beat a side wearing red and blue in Europe – and the fact they haven’t played Basel before – Arsenal celebrated a rare triumph over Barcelona. The Catalans took the lead midway through the first half through David Villa, but Arsenal fought back through second-half goals from Robin van Persie and Andrey Arshavin.

Player to look out for...

Lucas Perez: The striker is expected to return to the starting line-up for the Champions League clash, having scored twice in his last outing against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. If he wants any hope of challenging Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud for the lone striker role, he needs to seize every chance that comes his way.

Predicted teams...

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Walcott, Özil, Iwobi; Lucas.

Basel: Vaclik; Lang, Suchy, Balanta, Traore; Xhaka; Bjarnason, Zuffi, Delgado, Steffen; Janko.

Form...

Arsenal: WWWDWW

Basel: WWWDWW

Odds...

Arsenal to win: 3/10

Basel to win: 21/1

Draw: 24/5

(Odds provided by 888sport.com)

Vital information...

Kick-off: 19:45 BST [20:45 CET]

TV: The match is live on BT Sport 3 from 19:00 BST, highlights on ITV at 22:40. You can also follow the match with The Independent’s live blog from 19:00.