Arsenal make two changes to the side that dispatched Chelsea at the weekend as David Ospina returns in goal for Champions league duty, along with midfielder Granit Xhaka as the Swiss international faces his former club Basel.

Ospina shone in an impressive but rare outing as Arsenal secured a 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener, and he continues in Europe behind an unchanged defence.

24-year-old Xhaka comes into the side in place of Francis Coquelin, with the French midfielder facing three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury during the first half of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea that lifted the Gunners into the top four for the first time this season.

Alexis Sanchez continues in attack, meaning Lucas Perez will have to wait for an opportunity from the substitutes’ bench, where he is joined by another former Basel player in Mohamed Elneny. Gabriel Paulista also returns to the line-up, having missed out on a place at the weekend to Rob Holding who drops out of the matchday squad, while Jeff Reiner-Adelaide comes in for the suspended Olivier Giroud – the France international sent-off in injury time in Paris.

Basel meanwhile will hope to significantly improve their Champions League fortunes after opening their account with a 1-1 draw with Bulgarian champions Ludogorets – who Arsenal play in a double-header next up in the Champions League – and they have recalled former CSKA Moscow striker Seydou Doumbia to lead their attack.

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening against his former club, but stayed alert to save well late on from Batshuayi.

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Won the battle on the wing against his compatriot Azpilicueta, and added a fine assist to his clean sheet.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 8 out of 10 Impressed as a physical force in the Arsenal defence, giving as good as he got from Costa - and better.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 His partnership with Mustafi continued to blossom as he led the backline with authority.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Quietly efficient as he kept Willian under wraps for long periods.

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 5 out of 10 Battled well early in the game, but had to be replaced after coming off worst in a fierce 50-50 challenge with Kante.

7/22 Santi Cazorla - 7 out of 10 Although he tired towards the end, the Spaniard dictated the midfield with his creative play.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 7 out of 10 Once again worked tirelessly for the team. The Walcott of this season is like a new signing for Arsenal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Given time and space to play by Chelsea, the German bossed events at the Emirates. His turn and run in the build-up to his goal was sublime.

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 8 out of 10 An excellent display that showcased the youngster as a real attacking threat. Demonstrated awareness of his teammates around him.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Scorer of a well-taken first, his assist for Ozil was just as good. Leading the line much better than last month.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Offered little protection by his defence, he still suffered a number of breakdowns in communication with the outfield players.

13/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 5 out of 10 Constantly troubled by Iwobi's energetics, time continues to catch up with Chelsea's experienced defender.

14/22 Gary Cahill - 4 out of 10 Directly responsible for some awful defending, most notably when he lost possession in the lead up to Arsenal's first.

15/22 David Luiz - 5 out of 10 His partnership with Cahill needs work - and a lot of it. However, he did show an ability to pick a pass when going forward.

16/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10 Often outnumbered as Walcott and Bellerin doubled up, he had more joy when moved to right wing-back in the second half.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 4 out of 10 An unrecognisable performance given last season's heroics. Second to many loose balls and showed an unwillingness to track back when out of possession.

18/22 Willian - 5 out of 10 Went close to netting with a shot wide in the first half, he was otherwise kept quiet by Monreal and was eventually subbed.

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 out of 10 Booed constantly on his return to the Emirates, he remained calm and played some fine passes. Surprisingly subbed when clearly performing better than others.

20/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 out of 10 Struggled to deal with the attacking runs from deep of Ozil, Iwobi and Walcott.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 Showed flashes of skill and creatively, but more often it was his inability to help out at the back that was highlighted.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 Offered no service by his teammates who simply didn't play to his strengths. Never stop battling for possession.

Granit Xhaka’s older brother, Taulant, starts at the heart of the defender in what appears to be a 5-3-2, with captain Marek Suchy alongside Xhaka.

Teams

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Cazorla, Xhaka; Walcott, Özil, Iwobi; Sanchez.

Subs: Cech, Gibbs, Gabriel, Elneny, Reine-Adelaide, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas.

Basel: Vaclik; Lang, Suchy, Xhaka, Balanta, Traore; Bjarnason, Zuffi, Fransson; Doumbia, Steffen.

Subs: Vailati, Gaber, Sporar, Delgado, Elyounoussi, Hoegh, Calla.