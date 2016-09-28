Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, was delighted with the performance of Theo Walcott after the winger scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Basel in the Champions League at the Emirates on Wednesday but said his improvement in form was down to the player not the manager’s words of wisdom in their conversation at the end of the last campaign.

Walcott failed to make an impression on the team at the back end of last season – and subsequently missed the Euros – and he sought out Wenger for a chat about how he could improve.

“That is not the chat that makes you score goals,” Wenger said. “He assessed well where he stands and rectified well what he needs to add to his game. That is 95 per cent down to him.”

Walcott now has an outstanding chance of being named in the England squad when it is announced on Sunday by the new interim manager Gareth Southgate. “His best recommendation is his performances,” Wenger added. “It is difficult to ignore him if you take the best English players and you see him play tonight. I will leave that to… Southgate now.”

The pause was telling but Wenger did not want to wade into the Sam Allardyce saga. “Honestly, because I was focused on this game I didn’t follow it too much,” he said. “It is a huge surprise. Who could have predicted that 48 hours ago? Nobody. But the English game is always full of surprises.”

Wenger’s name has again come up in relation to the England job – a role he could take up at the end of the season when his Arsenal contract expires. Was it flattering for him to be linked again with the position?

Wenger saw his side comfortably see off Basel at the Emirates

“Of course, but my priority has always been this club. Until the end of this season I am here and completely focused on that. [My future beyond that] is not decided. My priority is always to Arsenal Football Club and then I have to assess how well I do until the end of the season.”

Alexis Sanchez impressed in the striker’s role again – the only surprise was that he didn’t score. He missed the target once and had three efforts saved. “Sanchez has the ingredients to do very well as centre forward,” Wenger said. “He is getting stronger in every single game.”

1/11 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 After a quiet first half, he was dependable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet intact. Punched clear from a dangerous corner, and tipped a Birkir Bjarnason effort over the crossbar. Getty

2/11 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to work a chance down the right, though his finishing let him down. Supported Walcott well and was always able to work back and defend on the rare occasion Basel attacked. Getty

3/11 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Has gelled well with Koscielny and will keep Per Mertesacker out of the side with this form. Very vocal in defence and breathes calm among his colleagues. Getty

4/11 Laurent Koscielny – 8 out of 10 Stood up tall and timed his tackle to perfection to defuse Basel’s only break of note in the first half when Doumbia broke free. Another crucial intervention robbed the ball off the feet of Bjarnason when he was taking aim at goal, and it was another standout performance from the skipper. Getty

5/11 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10 Looked assured on the ball and played a delightful chip over the defence for Sanchez to have a chance at goal. Comfortable in defence, though rarely tested. Getty

6/11 Santi Cazorla – 9 out of 10 Ran the game in the first half. So often he plays in Özil’s shadow despite doing the hard work, but here he took centre stage. Could have assisted two further goals had Sanchez brought his shooting boots. Drifted in and out of the midfield in the second half, though was less effective as Arsenal settled. Getty

7/11 Granit Xhaka – 7 out of 10 Did the simple work, controlling the pace of the game and sitting back to allow Cazorla to roam. One excellent ball played in Özil on the right that should have been converted. Getty

8/11 Theo Walcott – 8 out of 10 Where this Walcott has been the past decade, nobody knows. Continued his excellent form to notch his fourth and fifth goals of the season, heading in Sanchez’s enticing cross early on before playing a delightful one-two with the Chilean and calmly slotting the ball past Tomas Vaclik to double the lead. Chance to clinch his hat-trick well saved by Vaclik before departing for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 20 minutes from time. Getty

9/11 Mesut Özil – 8 out of 10 Continued to link the play between the midfield and Arsenal’s flying duo of Sanchez and Walcott nonchalantly. Had two chances to score, with Vaclik saving well from the first before he chipped the second wide. Another impressive display nonetheless. Getty

10/11 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 The Arsenal fans have really warmed to the academy product, and he continues to develop game by game. Good chance came his way when he ran from his own half before shooting wide from the edge of the area. Replaced by Mohamed after 70 minutes. Getty

11/11 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 How he didn’t find the net, only he will know. The Chilean was a constant threat and always looked to run off Özil and link up with Walcott – which he did twice to lay on both the Englishman’s goals. Should have converted a pull-back from Walcott, and saw his late effort blocked by Vaclik. G

He was key as Arsenal played some wonderful football in the victory over the Swiss side, reminiscent of the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Wenger was impressed but was just unhappy they had not scored more than the two goals.

“The game in the first half was top quality: the pace, the movement, our technical quality,” he said. “We created many dangerous situations. I congratulate our team for the quality. My one regret is that we didn’t take more of our chances but it is a good basis to have a taste for more.

“We eased a bit off [in the second half] – we couldn’t score the third goal. We still had plenty of chances. But it is difficult to maintain that pace, the accuracy and the speed of the passing for 90 minutes. The first half was top, top quality like what we produced against Chelsea.

“It’s down to hard work but as well it’s belief and that comes from the last results. We were a bit edgy at home for a few games - now it looks like we are playing with full power and pace. I think we still need to continue to improve – I think we can do better. That is down to humility. Tomorrow we start again and focus on our next game.

“It looks like the team has interesting potential. So we have to be ambitious but keep our feet on the ground and continue to develop. We know exactly how we want to play football but we have to continue to focus on that and get better at it. That demands big focus, some leadership inside the squad and some humility.”

Could they win the Champions League then? “It’s too early [to say that]. It is very much too early.”