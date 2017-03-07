Arsenal's Champions League campaign was ended at the round-of-16 stage once again as they failed to stage a monumental comeback against Bayern Munich.
Arsene Wenger's side took the lead through Theo Walcott's thumping strike in the first-half, but hopes of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in seven years were always remote given their 5-1 first-leg defeat in Munich.
Walcott was at the centre of controversy later on in the half after referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos denied failed to award the winger a penalty. Xabi Alonso, the Bayern midfielder, was deemed to have won the ball.
There was more frustration for Arsenal after the interval. Laurent Koscielny's mistimed tackle on Robert Lewandowski saw the visitors awarded a spot-kick of their own and the centre-back was subsequently shown a red card for Sidiropoulos.
Lewandowski converted the spot-kick to restore Bayern's five-goal advantage on aggregate, which now carried the added benefit of an away goal.
Arsenal's faint hopes of qualification were now all but extinguished, but their guests were not finished. Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Artuto Vidal punished them further, the latter bagging a brace.
