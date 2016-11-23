Olivier Giroud starts alongside Alexis Sanchez as Arsenal look to take the fight to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with top spot in Group A up for graps.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal vs PSG

David Ospina returns in goal to maintain his ever-present run in Europe this season, while Carl Jenkinson remains at right-back with Hector Bellerin ruled out with an ankle injury and Mathieu Debuchy only playing 70 minutes for the Under-23s on Friday in his return to full fitness.

With Santi Cazorla expected to be out until Christmas with an Achilles injury suffered here against Ludogorets last month, Francis Coquelin is partnered by Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales international switching from the left flank as Alex Iwobi comes into the attack.

Theo Walcott drops out of the side with Sanchez moving to the right wing, and Giroud leads the attack for just the second time this season.

PSG meanwhile are without a number of key names for the trip to London, and their case has not been helped with Angel Di Maria failing a late fitness test earlier today. It means that with Javier Pastore already absent, Blaise Matuidi moves forwards to join Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura in a front three, with Grzegorz Krychowiak returning to the midfield alongside Thiago Motta and Marco Verratti.

In defence, Marquinhos starts alongside captain Thiago Motta, while Maxwell comes in at left-back and Alphonse Areola starts in goal.

Thomas Meunier starts at right-back with Serge Aurier banned from travelling to the United Kingdom after he was refused a visa due to a recent criminal conviction. PSG are also without Layvin Kurzawa and midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

How can Arsenal top the group?

If they win, they will clinch top spot regardless of their final result against Basel as they will lead PSG by three points and finish ahead of them due to a better head-to-head score.

A goalless draw would also favour the Gunners as they scored an away goal in Paris, and as long as they equal or match PSG’s result in the final group games, they will finish top.

A score draw of more than 1-1 will see PSG finish above Arsenal due to the French side scoring more away goals, while if it finishes 1-1, Arsenal will finish top as long as they retain their superior goal difference against all teams in Group A.

If Arsenal lose, PSG will finish top regardless of the final matches.

Teams

Arsenal: Opsina; Jenkinson, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Coquelin, Ramsey; Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi; Giroud.

Subs: Cech, Monreal, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Walcott.

PSG: Areola; Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Maxwell; Verratti, Krychowiak, Thiago Motta; Lucas, Cavani, Matuidi.

Subs: Trapp, Kimpembe, Ben Arfa, Jese, Nkunku, Augustin, Ikone.