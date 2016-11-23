Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs PSG

Arsenal have the chance to secure top spot in Group A when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their penultimate Champions League group game at the Emirates Stadium, although a defeat would see them almost guaranteed to finish runners-up once again.

The Gunners have already guaranteed their qualification through to the last-16 with two games to spare, although there is still plenty to play for as they do battle with PSG for the right to top the group.

Arsenal’s season has wobbled ever so slightly in recent weeks, with 1-1 draws against Tottenham and Manchester United either side of the recent international break.

Manager Arsene Wenger also has a few injuries on his hands to contend with, but the Frenchman is unlikely to tinker too much with is squad given what is at stake if they should secure a famous victory over the Ligue 1 champions and seal what should be an easier route through the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs PSG kicks off at 19:45 GMT (20:45 CET) at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 19:00. You can also follow it with The Independent's live blog from 18:30.

How can Arsenal finish top?

Simple. If they win, they will clinch top spot regardless of their final result against Basel as they will lead PSG by three points and finish ahead of them due to a better head-to-head score.

A goalless draw would also favour the Gunners as they scored an away goal in Paris, and as long as they equal or match PSG’s result in the final group games, they will finish top.

A score draw of more than 1-1 will see PSG finish above Arsenal due to the French side scoring more away goals, while if it finishes 1-1, Arsenal will finish top as long as they retain their superior goal difference against all teams in Group A.

If Arsenal lose, PSG will finish top regardless of the final matches.

It’s a big game for...

Mesut Özil: The attacking midfield maestro is enjoying a much stronger season in front of goal, but he still faces accusations that he only delivers against the smaller sides. He netted a hat-trick against Ludogorets and scored another in the away tie in Bulgaria – although it proved to be a delightful match-winner that secured a vital three points – while he has also scored against Swansea, Chelsea and Watford this season. A match-deciding display against PSG could go a long way to silencing those critics.

Player to watch...

Alexis Sanchez: Is he injured? He didn’t look like it against United, although Arsenal barely saw enough of the ball for the Chile international to stretch his legs and test his hamstring out having suffered injury during the international break. The forward is a Arsenal’s top-scorer this season, and if they are to see off the Parisian giants, then he needs to be firing on all cylinders.

Sanchez will be key to Arsenal's hopes of victory (Getty)

Predicted teams...

Arsenal: Ospina; Jenkinson, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Walcott, Özil, Ramsey; Sanchez.

PSG: Areola; Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Maxwell; Verratti, Motta, Matuidi; Di Maria, Cavani, Lucas Moura.

Past three meetings...

PSG 1 (Cavani) Arsenal 1 (Sanchez), Champions League group stage, September 2016.

Arsenal 1 (Campbell) PSG 0, European Cup Winners’ Cup, April 1994.

PSG 1 (Ginola) Arsenal 1 (Wright), European Cup Winners’ Cup, March 1994.

Mesut Ozil has cored four goals in the Champions League this season (Getty)

Odds...

Arsenal to win: 31/20

PSG to win: 39/20

Draw: 12/5

(Odds provided by 888sport)

Form...

Arsenal: DWWWDD

PSG: WDWWWW