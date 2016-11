Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted on Wednesday night that his side had lost their winning habit after surrendering a lead against Paris Saint-Germain to record a third successive draw in 17 days but said there was “no reason to panic.”

Wenger, who says his side now have a “90 per cent chance” of finishing second in their group and face a tougher round of 16 tie, insisted they had done well in their group stage by not losing a game. But he admitted Arsenal – who were second best to the French club – had failed to maintain pressure in the game.

Wenger said: “We have not lost, but we have lost a winning momentum, yes, a little bit. I believe I have to be careful on the choice of my words. I say 'stuttering' and it comes back at me… We are unbeaten in 18 games. Sometimes you go through spells when you win a bit less. But we have to continue without losing and transform draws into wins. But there's no reason to panic.”

Of the display against the French, he said: “We let PSG play too comfortably in the opening period. We had a very strong start in the second half and were dominant, but then we dropped off. We didn't maintain the pressure and paid for that.”

Though a succession of second place finishes have led to Arsenal being eliminated in the round of 16 for the past five years, there are no guarantees that topping the table will create an easier first knock-out game. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both currently lie second and could be opponents for a tem who top their group.

Arsenal vs PSG player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs PSG player ratings









































1/22 Arsenal: David Ospina – 7 out of 10 Two crucial saves in the second half kept things level after the equaliser. Nothing he could’ve done for Cavani’s opener, although positioning could’ve been better for Lucas’s header. That said, he will have had faith in his defender on the post. Getty

2/22 Carl Jenkinson - 6 out of 10 Bore the brunt of the home fans’ frustrations in the first half as two poor crosses killed off rare chances for the home side. Saw the best and worst of him after the break, as his low cross led to Verratti’s own goal and pivotal touch in defence took the ball away from Matuidi, only for the England right-back to lose Lucas for the crushing equaliser. Getty

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 A very poor showing by his standards, as he gifted at least three chances to PSG’s attack. Lost Cavani for the first goal and tried to take Lucas on when playing out of defence, only to lose possession, foul the Brazilian and receive a booking. Getty

4/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Made two well-timed interceptions but missed the ball when alone with Cavani that was lucky not to be punished. Rolled by Matuidi that led to the opener, which had to go down as his fault. Getty

5/22 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Goalline clearance prevented Arsenal from going behind early on, and he was very reliable when it came to his defensive duties. Pressing his case to replace Monreal on a permanent basis, but could offer more going forward. Getty

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 Lively from the off with a firm tackle on Lucas inside the opening minute. This was his first outing of the season in the centre of midfield, but he was unable to strike up a partnership with Coquelin and at times went roaming to leave Arsenal exposed. Getty

7/22 Frances Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Caught napping by Cavani that nearly led to an early opener for the French side, with Coquelin’s deflection nearly going in his own net. Grew into the game defensively, but he doesn’t work well with Ramsey in midfield and he was rightly booked after going over the ball and collecting Thiago Motta. Getty

8/22 Alexis Sanchez - 6 out of 10 Was he fouled? Contact with Krychowiak looked minimal for the spot kick, but it was enough to win a penalty for his side regardless. Moved away from his central role to return to the left wing, and his impact was reduced significantly as a result. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 7 out of 10 Beautiful inside pass deceived the PSG defence to find Sanchez that led to the penalty. Always probing to try get Arsenal playing forward and retained possession well when under pressure, but was left isolated. Getty

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 6 out of 10 Worried the PSG defence with his direct running forwards, but each time he reached the area he looked unsure of himself and reluctant to shoot. Should have done better to clear the ball when standing on the post for Lucas’s goal. Getty

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 6 out of 10 Had little to do in the first half as Arsenal failed to put any meaningful attacks together, but remained calm to convert from the spot and level the scores on the stroke of half-time. Tried to impose on the PSG centre-backs but wasn’t given much assistance and Arsenal didn’t adjust their tactics to suit his needs. Getty

12/22 PSG: Alphonse Areola - 6 out of 10 Very little to do in the first half until he was picking the ball out of his net on the stroke of half-time. Could do nothing to stop the equaliser. Getty

13/22 Thomas Meunier - 7 out of 10 Looked to advance early on but didn’t forget his defensive duties. Did well to restrict Iwobi to keep him out of the area. Getty

14/22 Marquinhos - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see his clearance cannon back off Verratto and into the net. Booked for a cynical foul in halting an Arsenal counter attack, but was otherwise solid, especially in the air. Getty

15/22 Thiago Silva - 7 out of 10 His slight touch nearly led to an early goal from a corner that should’ve rung alarm bells for the home side. Sussed out everything that came his way. Getty

16/22 Maxwell - 7 out of 10 Nullified the threat of Sanchez that eventually saw the Chilean switch to the left flank as he searched for better chances. Sucked in by Ozil that helped lead to the penalty, but that was more to do with his sublime hidden pass than an error of judgement. Getty

17/22 Marco Verratti - 5 out of 10 Misread on Cavani’s early run saw a chance to send the striker through missed, and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time to put the ball in his own net to hand Arsenal the advantage. It rattled him as he then lost possession on the edge of his own area. Getty

18/22 Grzegorz Krychowiak – 5 out of 10 Offered a protective shield for the PSG defence that worked until the dying seconds of the first half when his lunge gave away the penalty. Replaced shortly after the hour as Unai Emery went in search of goals with Hatem Ben Arfa on in his place. Getty

19/22 Thiago Motta - 6 out of 10 As we’ve come to expect, he didn’t make a great deal of eye-catching contributions but then barely put a foot wrong. Getty

20/22 Lucas Moura - 8 out of 10 Incredibly dangerous with the ball at his feet and linked up well with Cavani that on another day would’ve produced a simple victory. His stunning free-kick deserved a goal as he hit the top side of the cross bar with a fantastic curling effort. Getty

21/22 Edinson Cavani - 8 out of 10 Scored his second goal against Arsenal in as many matches this season, as he was on hand to tap in Matuidi’s inch-perfect pass for the opener. Tormented Koscielny all match and should have had a second when he somehow missed a header that was, by all accounts, a sitter. Still, he showed how lethal he can be, and he just needs to produce it on a more consistent basis. Getty

22/22 Blaise Matuidi - 7 out of 10 Got the better of Mustafi to spring the offside trap and play in Cavani for the opener. Played out of position on the left of the attacking three due to Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore being injured, and as a result saw his influence somewhat limited. Still, everything he did contribute was a joy to watch. Getty

“We've not lost a game in this group,” said Wenger, whose side now need a better result from a challenging trip to Basel two weeks from now than PSG secure from a regulation home tie with Ludogorets Razgrad.

“Overall we've done the job well. Will we be lucky enough to finish first, I don't know, and we'd have to wait for the draw. You can't guess whether it's good or bad. The advantage if you finish first is to play the second game at home. What is more disappointing is we wanted to win the game, and we didn't.



“We didn't create enough opportunities tonight. In the final part of the game, when we wanted absolutely to win [there were opportunities for Edinson Cavani.] When you're 2-1 up and score an own goal, you're entitled to think you could have won the game. Maybe 2-2 is the fair result, overall. If you look at the number of chances we created, I'd concede it was a fair result.”

Of a clash between Cavani and Ramsey on the stroke of half time, in which the striker raised a hand at the Welshman, Wenger said: “I think it was not too much. Not necessarily, no.”