  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Arsenal vs PSG player ratings: Lucas Moura and Edinson Cavani show their class to dent Gunners' hopes

Man-for-man marking from the Champions League Group A clash at the Emirates Stadium

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Arsenal vs PSG player ratings

Arsenal vs PSG player ratings

  • 1/22 Arsenal: David Ospina – 7 out of 10

    Two crucial saves in the second half kept things level after the equaliser. Nothing he could’ve done for Cavani’s opener, although positioning could’ve been better for Lucas’s header. That said, he will have had faith in his defender on the post.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Carl Jenkinson - 6 out of 10

    Bore the brunt of the home fans’ frustrations in the first half as two poor crosses killed off rare chances for the home side. Saw the best and worst of him after the break, as his low cross led to Verratti’s own goal and pivotal touch in defence took the ball away from Matuidi, only for the England right-back to lose Lucas for the crushing equaliser.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10

    A very poor showing by his standards, as he gifted at least three chances to PSG’s attack. Lost Cavani for the first goal and tried to take Lucas on when playing out of defence, only to lose possession, foul the Brazilian and receive a booking.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10

    Made two well-timed interceptions but missed the ball when alone with Cavani that was lucky not to be punished. Rolled by Matuidi that led to the opener, which had to go down as his fault.

    Getty

  • 5/22 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10

    Goalline clearance prevented Arsenal from going behind early on, and he was very reliable when it came to his defensive duties. Pressing his case to replace Monreal on a permanent basis, but could offer more going forward.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10

    Lively from the off with a firm tackle on Lucas inside the opening minute. This was his first outing of the season in the centre of midfield, but he was unable to strike up a partnership with Coquelin and at times went roaming to leave Arsenal exposed.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Frances Coquelin - 6 out of 10

    Caught napping by Cavani that nearly led to an early opener for the French side, with Coquelin’s deflection nearly going in his own net. Grew into the game defensively, but he doesn’t work well with Ramsey in midfield and he was rightly booked after going over the ball and collecting Thiago Motta.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Alexis Sanchez - 6 out of 10

    Was he fouled? Contact with Krychowiak looked minimal for the spot kick, but it was enough to win a penalty for his side regardless. Moved away from his central role to return to the left wing, and his impact was reduced significantly as a result.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Mesut Ozil - 7 out of 10

    Beautiful inside pass deceived the PSG defence to find Sanchez that led to the penalty. Always probing to try get Arsenal playing forward and retained possession well when under pressure, but was left isolated.

    Getty

  • 10/22 Alex Iwobi - 6 out of 10

    Worried the PSG defence with his direct running forwards, but each time he reached the area he looked unsure of himself and reluctant to shoot. Should have done better to clear the ball when standing on the post for Lucas’s goal.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Olivier Giroud - 6 out of 10

    Had little to do in the first half as Arsenal failed to put any meaningful attacks together, but remained calm to convert from the spot and level the scores on the stroke of half-time. Tried to impose on the PSG centre-backs but wasn’t given much assistance and Arsenal didn’t adjust their tactics to suit his needs.

    Getty

  • 12/22 PSG: Alphonse Areola - 6 out of 10

    Very little to do in the first half until he was picking the ball out of his net on the stroke of half-time. Could do nothing to stop the equaliser.

    Getty

  • 13/22 Thomas Meunier - 7 out of 10

    Looked to advance early on but didn’t forget his defensive duties. Did well to restrict Iwobi to keep him out of the area.

    Getty

  • 14/22 Marquinhos - 7 out of 10

    Unlucky to see his clearance cannon back off Verratto and into the net. Booked for a cynical foul in halting an Arsenal counter attack, but was otherwise solid, especially in the air.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Thiago Silva - 7 out of 10

    His slight touch nearly led to an early goal from a corner that should’ve rung alarm bells for the home side. Sussed out everything that came his way.

    Getty

  • 16/22 Maxwell - 7 out of 10

    Nullified the threat of Sanchez that eventually saw the Chilean switch to the left flank as he searched for better chances. Sucked in by Ozil that helped lead to the penalty, but that was more to do with his sublime hidden pass than an error of judgement.

    Getty

  • 17/22 Marco Verratti - 5 out of 10

    Misread on Cavani’s early run saw a chance to send the striker through missed, and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time to put the ball in his own net to hand Arsenal the advantage. It rattled him as he then lost possession on the edge of his own area.

    Getty

  • 18/22 Grzegorz Krychowiak – 5 out of 10

    Offered a protective shield for the PSG defence that worked until the dying seconds of the first half when his lunge gave away the penalty. Replaced shortly after the hour as Unai Emery went in search of goals with Hatem Ben Arfa on in his place.

    Getty

  • 19/22 Thiago Motta - 6 out of 10

    As we’ve come to expect, he didn’t make a great deal of eye-catching contributions but then barely put a foot wrong.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Lucas Moura - 8 out of 10

    Incredibly dangerous with the ball at his feet and linked up well with Cavani that on another day would’ve produced a simple victory. His stunning free-kick deserved a goal as he hit the top side of the cross bar with a fantastic curling effort.

    Getty

  • 21/22 Edinson Cavani - 8 out of 10

    Scored his second goal against Arsenal in as many matches this season, as he was on hand to tap in Matuidi’s inch-perfect pass for the opener. Tormented Koscielny all match and should have had a second when he somehow missed a header that was, by all accounts, a sitter. Still, he showed how lethal he can be, and he just needs to produce it on a more consistent basis.

    Getty

  • 22/22 Blaise Matuidi - 7 out of 10

    Got the better of Mustafi to spring the offside trap and play in Cavani for the opener. Played out of position on the left of the attacking three due to Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore being injured, and as a result saw his influence somewhat limited. Still, everything he did contribute was a joy to watch.

    Getty

Arsenal suffered what looked to be a decisive blow to their hopes of finishing first in Group A as they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain in a result that could prove to have serious ramifications for their Champions League hopes.

The draw was somewhat lucky for the Gunners, who struggled for possession and also failed to create many clear-cut chances beyond the two goals. The draw puts PSG in front in the head-to-head battle due to an extra away goal for the Parisians, and Arsenal now have to better their result in the final round of fixtures if they are to top the group.

Arsenal were trailing midway through the first half though when Edinson Cavani struck for the second time this season, having scored against Arsenal inside a minute at the Parc des Princes back in September.

  • Read more

PSG earn deserved point to knock Arsenal off top spot

The home side were clearly second best throughout the first half, but the tide turned in injury time. Mesut Ozil played a delightful inside ball for Alexis Sanchez, and the Chilean was tripped by Grzegorz Krychowiak that led to a penalty, which Olivier Giroud tucked away comfortably.

15 minutes after the break, Arsenal led. Carl Jenkinson’s low cross caused panic in the PSG box, and when Aaron Ramsey flashed a shot towards goal – though it was heading wide – Marquinhos hit the ball first time against teammate Marco Verratti, who diverted it into his own net.

PSG rallied though, and the inevitable came when Jenkinson lost Lucas Moura who headed the ball in va the head of Alex Iwobi to secure a 2-2 draw that gives the advantage to PSG.

So who rated best in the match? Click on the gallery above to view our player ratings.

Comments