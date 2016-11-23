Arsenal suffered what looked to be a decisive blow to their hopes of finishing first in Group A as they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain in a result that could prove to have serious ramifications for their Champions League hopes.
The draw was somewhat lucky for the Gunners, who struggled for possession and also failed to create many clear-cut chances beyond the two goals. The draw puts PSG in front in the head-to-head battle due to an extra away goal for the Parisians, and Arsenal now have to better their result in the final round of fixtures if they are to top the group.
Arsenal were trailing midway through the first half though when Edinson Cavani struck for the second time this season, having scored against Arsenal inside a minute at the Parc des Princes back in September.
The home side were clearly second best throughout the first half, but the tide turned in injury time. Mesut Ozil played a delightful inside ball for Alexis Sanchez, and the Chilean was tripped by Grzegorz Krychowiak that led to a penalty, which Olivier Giroud tucked away comfortably.
15 minutes after the break, Arsenal led. Carl Jenkinson’s low cross caused panic in the PSG box, and when Aaron Ramsey flashed a shot towards goal – though it was heading wide – Marquinhos hit the ball first time against teammate Marco Verratti, who diverted it into his own net.
PSG rallied though, and the inevitable came when Jenkinson lost Lucas Moura who headed the ball in va the head of Alex Iwobi to secure a 2-2 draw that gives the advantage to PSG.
