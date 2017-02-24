Key information…

Atletico host Barcelona in a crunch La Liga clash on Sunday 26 February, kicking off at 3.45pm.

In the UK the game will be shown live on Sky Sports 2, with the programme beginning at 2.45pm.

Predicted line-ups…

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Saul, Savic, Godin, Luis; Correa, Gabi, Koke, Carrasco; Gameiro, Griezmann.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Jordia Alba, Umtiti, Pique, Sergi Roberto; Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic; Neymar, Luis Suarez, Messi.

Best stat…

Atletico Madrid have won their last three Liga games, but Diego Simeone's side are yet to win four in a row in the Primera Division this season.

It’s a big game for…

Messi's late penalty secured all three points for Barcelona against Leganes (Getty)



Lionel Messi: The Barcelona forward will get a chance to add to his impressive tally of 26 career goals against Atletico on Sunday, when a victory at the Vicente Calderon Stadium could move the defending champions ahead of Real Madrid for the first time in months.

Messi has been averaging a goal per game in all competitions and has scored 34 times this season. One of those came against Atletico in this year's Copa del Rey.

The 29-year-old Argentina captain has not gone two consecutive games without scoring since early September, and is the league's leading scorer with 19 goals — one more than teammate Luis Suarez. He has scored 10 times in his last nine league games, and has 11 goals in 14 matches overall in 2017.

If Barcelona beats fourth-place Atletico, Messi will earn his 400th career victory with the Catalan club. He has 399 wins, 64 losses and 102 draws in all competitions since his official debut in 2004.

Player to watch…

Turan will return for Barcelona (Getty)



Arda Turan: The Turkish international has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury but will return to Barcelona's squad and could yet play some part against his former team.

It is bound to be an emotional encounter. The Vicente Calderón Stadium stadium is set to be demolished at the end of the season meaning this will be Turan's last ever appearance at the stadium he used to call home. He'll be desperate to be involved in some capacity.

Form guide…

Atletico Madrid: LWDWWW

Barcelona: WWDWLW

Odds…

Atletico Madrid to win: 2/1

Barcelona to win: 23/17

Draw: 5/2

(Odds courtesy of 888.com)