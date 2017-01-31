It’s a big game for…

Diego Simeone. Usually so clinical and compact, the Argentine’s side has struggled to find a balance this season. The fractured nature of their play was clear to see against Alaves last Saturday and despite the big-name players in Atletico’s line-up, Simeone’s men found themselves pinned back for long spells of the game. Currently sat in fourth in La Liga, Atletico know they have a fight to secure Champions League football next season. Victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final – and the competition as a whole – could provide them with the boost they need to kick on with the rest of their season.

Remember when…

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick helped fire Barcelona to a 5-0 victory over Atletico? Pep Guardiola’s men were scintillating as they cruised past their La Liga rivals at the Nou Camp in September 2011.

Player to watch…

Luis Suarez. The forward has been in excellent form lately and could prove to be the difference for Barcelona. Suarez showed signs of profligacy before the winter break but the player rarely fails to make a tangible impact on a match. Indeed, he has scored 21 goals in 28 games for Barcelona across all competitions this season. Atletico will need to keep a close eye on the Uruguayan on Wednesday night.

Past three meetings…

Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1, La Liga, September 2016

Atletico Madrid 0 Barcelona 2, Champions League, April 2016

Barcelona 2 Atletico Madrid 1, La Liga, January 2016

Suarez's last-minute goal against Real Betis salvaged a point for Barcelona (Getty)



Form guide…

Atletico Madrid: DDDWWL

Barcelona: DWWWWW

Key information…

Kick-off: Wednesday 1 February, 8.00pm (GMT), Vicente Calderon.

TV: The game is not being broadcast on live TV in the UK, but beIN Sports (US) will be streaming the game to subscribers.

Odds…

Atletico Madrid to win: 11/5

Barcelona to win: 32/25

Draw: 11/5

