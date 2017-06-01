Atletico hit back against 'unfair' transfer ban and make subtle dig at Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have hit back at the "unfair" decision by the Court of Arbritration for Sport (CAS) to reject their appeal against a ban on signing new players this summer, describing their treatment as "discriminatory" while alluding to a similar case involving Real Madrid.

​The Spanish side were found guilty in July 2016 of breaching Fifa rules over the signing of young players and banned from making any new signings over the following two transfer windows.

Bitter rivals Real had a similar penalty halved on appeal last December, which Atletico addressed - albeit indirectly - in a strongly worded club statement on Thursday morning.

"We consider that the decision... poses an unfair disadvantage and discriminatory treatment to our [club]," the statement read.

"Recently and in a similar case, the penalty was partially lifted, allowing to register players starting on July 1st. This ruling is unfair and causes an irreparable damage to our club."

CAS did reduce Atletico's financial penalty, but the decision to leave in place the ban could have far-reaching implications for the transfer market across Europe this summer.

The ban places Atletico's proposed deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in doubt and leaves Antoine Griezmann, long expected to move to Manchester United, with a dilemma.

While Atletico say they have "full confidence" in their current squad to compete next season, the departure of the Frenchman would be a damaging one.

The La Liga club are due to move into a new stadium this summer and are now likely to throw money at Griezmann and lean on the loyalty he has for the club in order to keep hold of their star man.