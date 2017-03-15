Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 match on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side all but certain of reaching the quarter-finals for the ninth time after their 4-2 first-leg victory. The Argentine will be without Felipe Luis and Gabi through suspension, while Stefan Savic should be available after he had an operation on a nasal fracture suffered in the 1-0 win against Granada.

Leverkusen have sacked coach Roger Schmidt since their first-leg defeat, with Tayfun Korkut in charge until the end of the season. Korkut’s men have lost five of their last eight matches, and to add to their misery, they will be without Hakan Calhanoglu, Benjamin Henrichs (both suspended) and Jonathan Tah (injured).

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 15 March at the Vicente Calderon.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.

Highlights will be shown from 11.15pm on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Nicolas Gaitan: The Argentine has struggled to match up to his £25.5 million price tag since arriving at Atletico last summer, with only three goals in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey.

This is a match where Leverkusen have to attack and Gaitan should come to the forefront if Atletico perform.

Best stat...

28: Atletico have won 28 of the last 33 European matches at the Vicente Calderon, only losing twice.

Remember when…

The first-leg had it all; easy chances missed, wonder strikes, a penalty, goal-line clearances, six goals and one of them even came from the boot of Fernando Torres. A quick re-cap is certainly worth a few minutes of your time.

Player to watch….

Antoine Griezmann: Against a fragile and weakened Leverkusen, Griezmann should be licking his lips. The France international has scored four goals in seven European appearances so far this season.

Past three meetings…

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 (Bellarabi, Savic og) Atletico Madrid 4 (Saul Niguez, Griezmann, Gameiro, Torres)

Champions League, February 2017

Atletico Madrid 1 (Mario Suarez) Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0 (3-2 pens)

Champions League, March 2015

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 (Hakan Calhanoglu) Atletico Madrid 0

Champions League, February 2015

Form guide…

Atletico Madrid: WWLDWW

Bayer 04 Leverkusen: WWLLLD

Odds…

Provided by 888.com

Atletico Madrid to win: 11/17

Bayer 04 Leverkusen to win: 43/10

Draw: 31/10