Diego Simeone’s hopes of ending his team’s miserable European record against their rivals were dealt a severe blow in the first-leg of this Champions League semi-final tie. Atletico’s opportunity to avenge their defeats at the hands of Real Madrid in two Champions League finals since 2014 are bleak after conceding three without registering an all-important away goal.

While this encounter looks likely to be the last ever European match played at Atletico’s Vicente Calderon stadium, they will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about by making amends for their poor display at the Bernabeu last week.

The Rojiblancos could not have looked further from their usual selves and were out-fought in all departments as Cristiano Ronaldo ran riot at the other end, scoring his 47th career hat trick.

Both sides come into the match on the back of domestic wins; however it is Zidane’s players in the better form, having won all four games since their 2-3 defeat in April’s El Clasico; scoring 15 goals in the process. Real are level on points with table topping Barcelona but have a game in hand, making them favourites for the league title and therefore may choose to rotate slightly, with Sunday’s visit of Sevilla in mind.

Atletico can line up at almost full strength, with no new injuries to contend with. Centre back Gimenez is still out, while both right-backs Juanfran and Vrsaljko will also miss out, leaving it down to Lucas Hernandez to fill in at right-back again.

Lucas Hernandez will once again be called upon ( Getty )

Real Madrid will see Gareth Bale, who is expected to return to training next week, fall just short of a comeback, while Raphael Varane could be involved subject to tests this week. Dani Carvajal was forced off for the third time in his career against Atletico due to a suspected muscular problem and will not make the second leg.

Overturning the 0-3 deficit is a daunting task for the home side, who will need their fans to create a hostile atmosphere and their players to battle if the visitors are to slip up. It would be uncharacteristic for a Diego Simeone team to take such a defeat lying down, which makes for what will be an interesting game in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 player ratings







22 show all Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 player ratings









































1/22 Keylor Navas – 7 out of 10 Rarely called into action, but did well when he was. Brilliantly quick off his line to deny Gameiro for Atleti’s first real chance.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 6 out of 10 Contributed to Madrid’s dominant start down the flanks but had his evening cut short by an injury before half-time.

3/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Lucky to escape punishment for an early elbow on Hernandez.

4/22 Raphael Varane – 7 out of 10 Ended the night in one piece, which is always a plus, and had little else to deal with from Atletico’s frontline.

5/22 Marcelo – 8 out of 10 Always a threat on the left flank, made Hernandez’s first half-hour a miserable one with constant overlaps.

6/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Needed to show discipline in the heart of Madrid’s midfield and did so.

7/22 Luka Modric – 8 out of 10 Alongside Kroos, ran the midfield battle. Niguez and Gabi had little in response to either of them. Other than that, went close with delightful half-volley near the end.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 8 out of 10 Found himself with enough time and space to execute his passing game and control the flow of proceedings in midfield.

9/22 Isco – 8 out of 10 Always had his head up, always driving forward looking to build on his side’s dominance. Substituted, though, as he picked up a yellow and was at risk of another.

10/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 9 out of 10 The man for the big occasion once again. Only he was ever going to reach the header for the first, only he could be relied upon to finish the second so emphatically, only he was ever going to score a hat-trick tonight. Superb.

11/22 Karim Benzema – 8 out of 10 Had several chances to double Madrid’s lead, going closest with a spectacular acrobatic effort. Eventually set up the second, showing brilliant strength against Godin.

12/22 Jan Oblak – 7 out of 10 Denied Madrid with several eye-catching stops but could perhaps have done better to get in front of Ronaldo’s header.

13/22 Lucas Hernandez – 4 out of 10 Stepping in for Juanfran, but overwhelmed by Madrid’s wing play at times, particularly during the first-half onslaught.

14/22 Stefan Savic – 5 out of 10 Lost the aerial battle with Ronaldo for the opener. Could have prevented the effort if he had been more alert for the second-time cross.

15/22 Diego Godin – 4 out of 10 Went close to equalising when Griezmann’s delicate free-kick slipped him in but failed to be as ruthless in front of goal as he was in the 2014 final. Shoved off too easily in the build-up to Madrid’s second.

16/22 Filipe Luis – 6 out of 10 Better than his fellow Atleti defenders, but still powerless to prevent the numerous forays forward that Madrid enjoyed in the first half.

17/22 Koke – 5 out of 10 Not his fault he’s not an out-and-out winger in a game when his team needed width, but ineffectual when attempting to get forward.

18/22 Gabi – 7 out of 10 Came to the aid of his ailing defence on several occasions with the type of midfield legwork we have come to know him for, but struggled to win the battle in his own part of the pitch.

19/22 Saul Niguez – 5 out of 10 One of several Atletico creative outlets who failed to turn up. A night to forget, cut short by his substitution before the hour mark.

20/22 Yannick Carrasco – 6 out of 10 Only threatened Madrid’s backline in glimpses and struggled to find his rhythm, but still a surprising candidate to be replaced when the visitors were in need of a goal.

21/22 Antoine Griezmann – 5 out of 10 Despite a few neat passes to set in his team-mates, not a performance worthy of a £100million player. Too quiet when his side needed him most.

22/22 Kevin Gameiro – 4 out of 10 Should’ve been more decisive when played through for Atleti’s first chance. Paid the price for his wastefulness when replaced by Fernando Torres.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 10th May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7pm. Highlights will be shown at 00:00 midnight the same evening.

It’s a big game for…

Antoine Griezmann will be expected to deliver ( Getty )

Antoine Griezmann. While Atletico’s first leg performance as a whole was hugely disappointing, Griezmann has come in for extra criticism simply because he is the player they so heavily rely upon. Failure to even threaten to score an away goal leaves his side’s hopes of progression extremely slim and the Frenchman will need to produce something special to give Atletico even a glimmer of hope.

Best stat

Between 2004 and 2013, there were red cards shown in half of the 22 Madrid derbies played.

Remember when…

Atletico Madrid beat their cross city rivals in two consecutive Liga meetings by a 3-1 scoreline in 1999

Player to watch...

Marcelo was superb in the first-leg ( Getty )

Marcelo. Take a look at Real Madrid’s squad on paper and, even despite how highly rated Marcelo is, he may not be the first player you would consider as the difference maker. In a team which is littered with world class talent, the left-back is in fact instrumental to much of what Los Blancos do going forward, servicing his attackers effectively in wide positions with blistering pace and effective crosses.

He has also significantly improved as a defender as the seasons have passed and has become the ultimate all-rounder in his position.

Past three meetings…

Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid, Champions League, May 2017

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga, April 2017

​Atletico Madrid 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga, November 2016

Form

Atletico Madrid: WLWLW

Real Madrid: LWWWW

Odds

Atletico Madrid to win: 31/20

Real Madrid to win: 8/5

Draw: 49/20

(Odds provided by 888 sport)