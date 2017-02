Barcelona's big three of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar led a 6-0 rout at Alaves that was marred by an injury to defender Aleix Vidal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Vidal was carried off in the final minutes after he hurt his right lower leg following a collision with opponent Theo Hernandez. After barely playing in the first half of the season, Vidal earned a spot in Luis Enrique's rotation in recent weeks.

"It was a good result, but one we can't celebrate very much," said Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, who also scored. "At first glance (Vidal's injury) looked very ugly. We hope it turns out not to be that bad."

Suarez struck twice to continue his excellent scoring form with 10 goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions. He is on pace to repeat as the La Liga's leading scorer with 18, followed closely by Messi with 17.

Barcelona took over the league lead from Real Madrid. Madrid can restore its place at the top by beating Osasuna on the road later. Madrid also has two games in hand, against Valencia and Celta Vigo.

The game was marred by Vidal's horrific injury ( Getty Images)

Besides his brace, Suarez played a part in two more goals, while defender Alexis Ruano added an own goal on a dismal day for the hosts.

Alaves will have more than three months to prepare for its next meeting with the European powerhouse in the Copa del Rey final on May 27.

At least Alaves can count on Suarez not playing in the cup final due to a one-game suspension. Because the Basque club had no answer for Suarez on Saturday.

Neymar got on the scoresheet in the first-half ( Getty Images)

Suarez opened the scoring in the 37th minute when he completed a beautiful team buildup that quickly moved the ball from left to right of the attack before Suarez was left to fire in Aleix Vidal's low cross.

Suarez's hustle helped double the advantage in the 40th when goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco swatted a ball off Suarez's head. The ball bounced right to Neymar to tap in.

Messi drilled a left-footed shot between Pacheco's legs after he stole the ball from Carlos Vigaray near Alaves' goal in the second half.

Alaves wilted when Ruano knocked in an own goal trying to stop Messi after Suarez set him up. Suarez started a counterattack that produced Rakitic's strike, and Suarez took his second goal two minutes later when he blasted in a rebound.

Barcelona were back to their best against Alavés ( Getty Images)

Alaves have meanwhile condemned the crowd trouble that occurred before the game, when a supporter was taken to hospital after around 70 people were involved in violent clashes.

"Deportivo Alaves profoundly condemns the violent incidents that took place on the morning of Feb. 11 in the university area between supposed fans of Alaves and Barcelona," said a statement from the Basque club.

"The club puts itself at the disposition of the authorities and in the case that any of the people are involved are season ticket holders, will take appropriate measures with these people."

There were some ugly scenes prior to today's game.@FCBarcelona fans were attacked by hooligans.https://t.co/o5nMO6eVMd pic.twitter.com/rOtX9jF2Yh — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 11, 2017

A video published on the website of Spanish daily Marca showed groups of supporters, some of whom were carrying metal bars, fighting outside a bar in the university area of the city of Vitoria, throwing chairs and tables.

Marca reported that 50 Alaves fans had attacked a group of 20 Barcelona supporters before the game. Local police arrested a 19-year-old male and one supporter was in a stable condition after being taken to hospital with head injuries.