It was a night that will live long in the memory. In what was arguably the greatest comeback in European football, Luis Enrique’s men defied the odds to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit at the Nou Camp and reach the last eight of the Champions League.

After the home side had pulled three ahead, Edinson Cavani scored what seemed to be a crucial away goal in the second half, briefly taking the wind out of Barcelona’s sails.

But a late flurry of goals, courtesy of the incandescent Neymar and home-grown Sergi Roberto, capped off a remarkable fightback, with Barcelona progressing through the to quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.

So how did Europe’s papers react?

Sport: "You are legends"

"Barcelona reach the sky with an historic comeback. Neymar was the hero of a magic night at the Nou Camp, winning a penalty, scoring two goals and setting up Sergi Roberto in the 95th minute. Luis Enrique's side completed a memorable game, those that are never forgotten and passed from father to son."

Marca: “Apotheosis”

The headline from Spanish paper Marca ( Marca )

Mundo Deportivo: "Heroes"

"Barca carried out before PSG one of the most sensational pages in the history of football. The Nou Camp has become the theatre of impossible dreams that become reality."

Barcelona vs PSG player ratings







22 show all Barcelona vs PSG player ratings









































1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Was rarely tested on an evening when all the action was taking further place up the pitch. Did his job when called upon. Getty

2/22 Gerard Piqué - 7 Defiant and resilient throughout, displaying composure at the back and technical ability on the ball too. Getty Images

3/22 Javier Mascherano - 7 Gave his all. Showed his intent from the start, putting in a series of important challenges and blocks. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Samuel Umtiti - 7 Dominant in the air and dominated in his battles with Cavani. Getty Images

5/22 Rafinha - 6 Dangerous in drifting in from the flank and excellent in finding the right space but some of his deliveries were off the mark. Nonetheless, proved to be a nuisance for much of the night. Getty

6/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 It was a scrappy and frantic night for the Spaniard. His challenges were mistimed and his passes misjudged but his energy was still invaluable in Barcelona's pressing game. Getty Images

7/22 Ivan Rakitic - 7 A bundle of enegery throughout. His challenges were vital in breaking up PSG's forward game but almost cost Barcelona the game in allowing Kurzawa to set up Cavani for his away goal. Getty Images

8/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 Pulled the strings for much of the, playing passes left, right and centre, and wasn't afriad to try his luck from outside the box. Dwindled in influence as the game wore on. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Lionel Messi - 7 Here, there, everywhere. It was another trademark performance from the Argentine but on this occasion he wasn't the man who Barcelona turned to. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Luis Suárez - 7 Showcased the best of his poaching abilities to snatch Barcelona's first goal and proved to be a menace for the entire 95 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Neymar - 9 Absolutely sensational. Was instrinsic to Barcelona's late fightback, scoring their first fourth and fifth goal before setting up Sergi Roberto's winner with an exquisite assist. Getty

12/22 Kevin Trapp - 5 Poor decision-making handed Barca their first and failed to effectively deal with Iniesta's back-pass for the second. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Thomas Meunier - 4 His ill-timed foul on Neymar handed Barca their first penalty and third goal. Let down by sloppy mistakes. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Marquinhos - 4 Should have done much better for Barcelona's second, failing to assert himself against Iniesta inside his own box. It was night to forget in all for him. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Thiago Silva - 6 As ever, Silva was PSG's warrior. But although he rarely shirked a challenge even he was suspectible to lapses in concentration tonight and poor decision-making. Getty Images

16/22 Layvin Kurzawa - 4 His disastrous attempt at a goal-line clearance handed Barcelona their second and he clearly struggled against Rafinha's pace and trickery. Impressive assist for Cavani's goal but, in all, the occasion appeared to get to him. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Adrien Rabiot - 5 Failed to deal with Barcelona's high-intense approach and incessant press. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marco Verratti - 6 Started well but grew increasingly timid and quiet as the game wore on. Conceded a number of unnecessary challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Blaise Matuidi - 4 Little of note to say. Looked overwhelmed at times. Getty Images

20/22 Lucas Moura - 5 Kept himself busy in the first half but was repeatedly targeted by Barcelona's enforcers and struggled to shine as a result. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Edinson Cavani - 6 Did what was asked of him in expertly clinching PSG's vital away goal. Should have converted an early second-half chance though. Let down by his team-mates. Getty Images

22/22 Julian Draxler - 5 Another player who failed to live up to the big occasion. AFP/Getty Images

AS: "Comeback with Repairs"

The Madrid-based paper was slightly less complimentary than its fellow Spanish publications. With a big picture of PSG players complaining to the referee after the award of Barcelona’s second penalty, AS ran the headline ‘Comeback With Repairs’, implying that the officials’ influence on the game helped the home side pull off their remarkable victory.

And what about in France?

L'Equipe: "Unthinkable"

"While qualification seemed assured in the 88th minute, PSG conceded three goals in seven minutes and allowed Barca to make history. The whole Paris project is now threatened by this humiliation."

Some 24 years after France's defeat to Bulgaria in 1993 - which saw Les Bleus miss out on a World Cup spot at USA '94 - the newspaper again declared Wednesday evening’s upset as "unthinkable”.

The two backpages, 24 years apart (L'Equipe)

France Football: "The incredible shipwreck"

"Manhandled and 3-0 down at half-time, PSG thought they had done the hard part reducing the score through Cavani. But the Catalans, helped by several questionable decisions, ended up overthrowing the Parisians at the very last second."

And over in Germany?

Bild: "It really happened! Barcelona move mountains."

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







13 show all The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback























1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

Der Spiegel: "The best game - Barca's miracle against Paris"

The publication added: "'Nothing is impossible', 'We will always believe', 'We'll give it our all'. Suddenly these hollow sayings sound like wise prophecies. This time the prophets are called Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Luis Enrique."