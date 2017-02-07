It’s a big game for…

Luis Enrique. Seldom have the calls for the manager’s head been louder than they were earlier this season. With a volatile fan base such as Barcelona’s, rarely does a week pass without Enrique falling under scrutiny for his decision making. It was a similar story at the weekend when the Spaniard endured criticism for his squad rotation – despite his side’s comfortable victory over Athletic Bilbao.

And while Barca may have secured an important away win over Atletico the Wednesday before, fans were equally indignant about the manner in which their La Liga rivals had been allowed to fight their way back into the tie. Faced with criticism from all angles, Enrique needs a rousing victory from his men tonight.

Remember when…

Barcelona overcame nine-man Atletico in a fiery Copa del Rey quarter? Gabi and Mario Suarez both saw red as the visitors beat Diego Simeone’s men 3-2 to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory in January 2015.

Player to watch…

Fernando Torres. After entering the fray in the second half at the Calderon last Wednesday, the forward helped swing the run of play in Atletico’s favour. Although Simeone’s side still succumbed to defeat, Torres offered the home side hope. With two goals to his name in Saturday’s victory over Leganes, and three goals in his last five against Barca, the Spaniard could hold the key to overturning the deficit at the Nou Camp. Indeed, Torres has scored the most goals against Barcelona throughout his professional career – 11 in 18 games. While it may be churlish to suggest that El Nino is back, there’s no doubting Torres’ success against the Catalonians.

Torres heads into tonight's game on the back of a brace ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Atletico Madrid 0 Barcelona 2, Champions League, April 2016

Barcelona 2 Atletico Madrid 1, La Liga, January 2016

Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2, Copa del Rey, February 2017

Form guide…

Atletico Madrid: WLDDDW

Barcelona: WWDWWW

The pressure is on for Luis Enrique, despite his success in recent years (Getty)



Key information…

Kick-off: Tuesday 7 February, 20.00 (GMT), Camp Nou.

TV: The game is not being broadcast on live TV in the UK, but beIN Sports (US) will be streaming the game to subscribers.

Odds…

Barcelona to win: 5/9

Atletico Madrid to win: 22/5

Draw: 31/10

