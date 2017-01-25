Luis Enrique has chosen who he would like to succeed him as Barcelona coach when he walks away from the club, according to reports in Catalunya.

The Barca boss, who has spent much of the last couple of seasons casting doubt over how much longer he will remain in charge of the Nou Camp club, has reportedly elected his assistant, Juan Carlos Unzue, as his replacement.

Robert Moreno, currently a first-team coach under Luis Enrique, would become Unzue's assistant, claim SPORT.

Indeed, Luis Enrique handed over the reins to those two in the Copa del Rey fixture at Hercules earlier this season in what could become a more common sight.

The 46-year-old former Spain international has won every trophy there is to win in his two-and-a-half years at the helm of FC Barcelona but has endured a tense relationship with the local press and has, in similar fashion to former teammate Pep Guardiola, openly discussed how his long-term future is away from the Nou Camp.

"The truth is that I don't know," he told Barca TV.

Like Pep Guardiola , Luis Enrique may hand over to his assistant and leave Barca ( Getty )

"I have no doubt that I'm in the best team in the best club with the best players at the place that feels like home to me, with my family here and winning things and enjoying everything a lot.

"But there is also a part of this tough job that really grates, it has its negatives and I have to weigh that up ahead of next season."

The promotion of Unzue, his 49-year-old number two, would mirror Tito Vilanova's hire when Pep Guardiola left the club in 2012. Guardiola took a sabbatical before joining Bayern Munich and Luis Enrique is expected to do the same.

Where he will eventually resume his coaching career is up in the air. Previously he has stated an interest in the Spain job but that now looks like it could be occupied for some years by young buck Julen Lopetegui.

Arsenal is an interesting option, but would depend on Arsene Wenger's future - a never-ending source of contention in north London.