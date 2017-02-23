  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Barcelona youngster Jordi Mboula scores Lionel Messi-esque wonder goal during Uefa Youth League win over Dortmund

17-year-old Mboula looks like a star in the making

Jordi Mboula picked the ball up near the halfway line and out on the right wing Barca TV

Barcelona aren’t unfamiliar with the odd wonder goal, given the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Neymar have dazzled the Nou Camp over the last two decades, but when something special happens inside the club’s youth team, it’s worth taking notice.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday when Barcelona Under-19s defeated Borussia Dortmund Under-19s 4-1 in the Uefa Youth League, where young 17-year-old Jordi Mboula made a name for himself by scoring a goal that even Messi would be proud of.

Watch the video below...

Barcelona’s youth team were cruising through the last-16 tie after goals from Carles Perez, Abel Ruiz and Seungwoo Lee came after Dortmund took a surprise lead just six minutes into the tie through Dominik Wanner.

However, the icing on the cake would be applied by Mboula, whose wonder goal quickly went viral on social media.

Picking the ball up on halfway next to the right sideline, he fainted inside before spinning past the first defender and beating him for pace on the outside. As he reached the box, Mboula had two defenders now in his way, yet he negotiated them with ease by flicking the ball off the inside of his right foot onto his left and nipping through the smallest of gaps between the pair.

Jordi Mboula picked the ball up near the halfway line and out on the right wing (Barca TV)
Mboula turned the first defender inside out (Barca TV)

The 17-year-old then showed his pace to pull away from the Dortmund man (Barca TV)
The winger was faced with trying to beat two defenders (Barca TV)
In the blink of an eye, Mboula was past both defenders and through on goal (Barca TV)

Mboula slots the ball past the goalkeeper with ease (Barca TV)

Left with the goalkeeper to beat, he calmly slots the ball past Eike Bansen and turns away to celebrate, leaving the Dortmund defenders left staring in despair and at a loss at how to stop the teenager.

Watch the video below...

Mboula has flourished on the right wing for Barcelona’s Under-19s this season and has already featured in the Barcelona B squad on occasion, and this latest wonder goal has only strengthened calls for the Spaniard to be moved up on a permanent basis next season.

