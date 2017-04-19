  1. Sport
Barcelona vs Juventus, Monaco vs Dortmund live: Champions League latest scores and goal updates

Juventus' players congregate on the Nou Camp pitch Getty

Barcelona must muster up yet another sensational comeback if they are to reach this year's Champions League semi-finals having lost 3-0 to Juventus last week. Borussia Dortmund also find themselves behind going into their second leg following a 3-2 defeat to Monaco.

 

Champions League results

Tuesday 11 April

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 

Wednesday 12 April

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3

Atletico Madrid 1 Leicester City 0

Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2

Tuesday 18 April

Leicester City 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (agg: 1-2)

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (agg: 6-3)

Champions League fixtures

Wednesday 19 April

Barcelona vs Juventus

Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund

