Barcelona must muster up yet another sensational comeback if they are to reach this year's Champions League semi-finals having lost 3-0 to Juventus last week. Borussia Dortmund also find themselves behind going into their second leg following a 3-2 defeat to Monaco.
- Dortmund face 'Mission Impossible', Champions League progression when you've lost at home
- Luis Enrique calls for Barcelona to score five as they eye historic comeback against Juventus
- Neymar confident Barcelona will beat Juventus to complete another stirring Champions League comeback
- Luis Enrique makes second 'miracle' Barcelona comeback sound easy, but Juventus are no PSG
- Paulo Dybala ends transfer speculation by signing a five-year contract extension at Juventus
Champions League results
Tuesday 11 April
Juventus 3 Barcelona 0
Wednesday 12 April
Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3
Atletico Madrid 1 Leicester City 0
Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2
Tuesday 18 April
Leicester City 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (agg: 1-2)
Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (agg: 6-3)
Champions League fixtures
Wednesday 19 April
Barcelona vs Juventus
Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
- More about:
- Champions League
- Fc Barcelona
- Juventus