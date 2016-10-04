Johan Cruyff paid tribute to “intelligent” Pep Guardiola before his death, excerpts from the Dutch master’s posthumously-released autobiography have revealed this week.

Cruyff managed Guardiola at Barcelona during his eight-year tenure as boss at the Nou Camp between 1988 and 1996 but the Catalan giants’ hierarchy were unimpressed with the midfielder’s progress during the early years of his career at the La Masia academy.

Writing in his autobiography My Turn the Netherlands legend – who died of lung cancer earlier this year – reveals how he fought to keep Guardiola and helped the Spaniard settle into the first-team despite opposition from the board of directors.

“As a player at Barcelona, they wanted to get rid of Pep because they thought he was a lanky great beanpole who couldn't defend, who had no strength and couldn't do anything in the air,” he wrote.

“So he was blamed for all the things he wasn't good at, while I thought they were all things he could learn to do well.

“What all those people didn't see was that Guardiola had the fundamental qualities needed at the top level: speed of action, technique, insight. Those are phenomena that very few people exhibit, but in his case they were present in spades.

“As well as his footballing qualities, Guardiola has a very strong personality and in intelligent mind. You can talk to him about any subject under the sun.”

1/12 Unrivalled success at Ajax After joining the Ajax youth system on his 10th birthday, Johan Cruyff made his debut in 1964 before going on to win eight Eredivisie titles and the European Cup on three occasions with the Dutch giants Getty Images

2/12 Setting the European agenda Cruyff was an integral figure behind Ajax’s dominance in continental football as the Dutch outfit lifted three consecutive European Cups between 1971-73. Getty Images

3/12 Reaching the World Cup final The forward’s colourful exploits allowed the Netherlands to reach the World Cup final in 1974 but he couldn’t help see off an imperious Germany side at Munich's Olympic Stadium. He scored 33 goals for Oranje in 48 appearances between 1966-1977. Getty Images

4/12 Dutch royal approval Cruyff and his fellow team-mates nonetheless earned legendary status among the wider Dutch public and they were given a heroes’ welcome by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands when they returned home in 1974. Getty Images

5/12 The ‘Cruyff turn’ Now a global superstar, the enigmatic forward wrote himself into football folklore after perfecting the ‘Cruyff turn’ which is still being copied by modern day footballers today. Getty Images

6/12 Success across the globe Before being voted as European Player of the Century, Cruyff also represented Barcelona, Los Angeles Aztecs, Washington Diplomats, Levante and Feyenoord. At the Nou Camp, he added La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs to his glittering CV. Getty Images

7/12 Trying his hand at management Just a year after retiring from playing, Cruyff returned to Ajax as manager where his unyielding success continued with two KNVB Cups and the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup before leaving to take charge at Spanish juggernauts Barcelona. Getty Images

8/12 Revolution at Barcelona Cruyff led a period of revolution at the Catalan giants, lifting four La Liga titles and one European Cup as rivals Real Madrid were muzzled both domestically and on the European stage by his Barca side. Getty Images

9/12 Becoming a TV personality Fresh from his spell at the Nou Camp, Cruyff then became a prominent television personality, providing his unrivalled experience to Dutch audiences. Getty Images

10/12 Stripped of honorary presidency Cruyff was a controversial figure at Barcelona, however, and was named honorary president before being stripped of the title just months later after new president Sandro Rosell took office in July 2010. Getty Images

11/12 Ajax return Ajax called upon Cruyff’s services again in 2011, appointing him as an advisor, but the Amsterdam legend left just a year later after quelling with senior figures at the club. Getty Images

12/12 Legacy in football Cruyff remained a prominent figure in the world of football and was given the support of Barcelona's current generation when news of his deteriorating health was made public in 2015. Getty Images

Guardiola has often sung Cruyff’s praises throughout their respective careers and the former Ajax, Barcelona and Feyenoord playmaker admitted before his death that he was touched by the Manchester City manager’s comments.

“I've simply done what I thought was best for everyone,” he added. “Because this isn't just the football I love, it's the football the supporters love as well. It's football as football must be.”