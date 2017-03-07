Luis Enrique believes Barcelona can 'score six' to beat PSG and reach Champions League quarters

An emboldened Luis Enrique has sensationally claimed Barcelona can “score six” against Paris Saint-Germain, to produce what would be the greatest comeback in the 61-year history of the European Cup and Champions League.

At 4-0 down from the first leg in Paris, the Spanish champions need a near miracle to go through. It sums up the scale of their challenge that no side in the continent’s premier club competition has overturned a four-goal deficit from the first leg. It has happened twice in the old Uefa Cup and once in the old Cup Winners Cup, however, and Luis Enrique struck a hugely optimistic note at his pre-game press conference ahead of Wednesday’s match at Camp Nou. It helps that Barca have scored six and five in their last two league games, against Sporting Gijon and Celta Vigo respectively.

“We are only halfway through the tie,” he said. “There are 95 minutes left and lots of things can happen.

“I go into the game with a positive mood. We have to do everything really well, both in defence and in attack. PSG are a really good side.

“Of course, lots of things have happened since the first leg. We have improved and have put in some good performances. We are optimistic by nature and convinced of what we can do. We will try to make the most of the favourable circumstances.

“If a team can score four times against us, we can score six times against them. We have seen that before this season. We have nothing to lose.

“My optimism does not mean I have unbreakable faith, but there are all sorts of performances in sports, negatives and positives. We have not been in a situation like this before, but I have faith in the team. You always have to keep your emotions in check.

“I am not interested in becoming part of history. But I am convinced we will get chances. That does not mean it is definitely going to happen, but I think we can get close and boost morale even further, which could affect our opponents.

“I don’t have the feeling that we need the best game since I got here. We obviously have to play well and really effective. But it depends on how the match goes.”