Jorge Sampaoli still waiting for Barcelona to contact him about taking over at the end of the season

Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli, the current favourite to succeed Luis Enrique as Barcelona’s new manager, has told reporters that the Catalan club are yet to contact him about taking over at the end of the season.

Sampaoli only joined Sevilla at the start of the current season but has made an instant impression at the club, leading them to third place in La Liga.

But he only signed a one-year contract with the club, leading to speculation that he could join Barcelona when Luis Enrique departs the Nou Camp in the summer.

This weekend Sampaoli denied he was any closer to extending his contract with Sevilla but also downplayed speculation he could move to Barcelona by confirming the club were yet to contact his representatives.

"I do not have to renew because I have a contract," he said. "Nor is it real that Barcelona have taken an interest in me, they did not contact me."

Who is in contention to be the next Barcelona manager?







10 show all Who is in contention to be the next Barcelona manager?

















1/10 Jorge Sampaoli 4/1 Getty

2/10 Ernesto Valverde 5/1 Getty

3/10 Arsène Wenger 8/1 Getty

4/10 Ronald Koeman 9/1 Getty

5/10 Mauricio Pochettino 15/1 Getty

6/10 Paco Jemez 16/1 Getty

7/10 Laurent Blanc 16/1 Getty

8/10 Massimiliano Allegri 20/1 Getty

9/10 Carles Puyol 25/1 Getty

10/10 Gerard 25/1 Getty

Sevilla were considered by many to be dark horses in the Champions League, having won the Europa League final against Liverpool last season, but were dumped out of the competition by Leicester City last week.

Sampaoli though dismissed the suggestion his team’s collapse was a failure, instead insisting that the club still have a lot to play for.

Leicester stunned Sevilla in Europe (Getty)



“The Champions League loss was a painful defeat for us but I don't consider it a great failure.

“It did cause me great pain that even meant I wasn't able to sleep but as I said, life must go on.

“People will think that we are in a state of depression but it won't be like that. I am really enjoying my time at the club this season so it is only natural that any defeat we suffer hurts me.”