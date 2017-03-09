Gerard Pique has suggested that Barcelona’s dramatic 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain will spark a baby boom in Catalunya and recommended that hospitals hire more midwives.

Barcelona became the first team in the 61-year history of the Champions League to overturn a first-leg four goal deficit to progress to the next round of the competition.

The Spanish champions scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game – including five minutes stoppage time – to complete the sensational comeback and reach the last eight of Europe’s elite competition.

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Was rarely tested on an evening when all the action was taking further place up the pitch. Did his job when called upon. Getty

2/22 Gerard Piqué - 7 Defiant and resilient throughout, displaying composure at the back and technical ability on the ball too. Getty Images

3/22 Javier Mascherano - 7 Gave his all. Showed his intent from the start, putting in a series of important challenges and blocks. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Samuel Umtiti - 7 Dominant in the air and dominated in his battles with Cavani. Getty Images

5/22 Rafinha - 6 Dangerous in drifting in from the flank and excellent in finding the right space but some of his deliveries were off the mark. Nonetheless, proved to be a nuisance for much of the night. Getty

6/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 It was a scrappy and frantic night for the Spaniard. His challenges were mistimed and his passes misjudged but his energy was still invaluable in Barcelona's pressing game. Getty Images

7/22 Ivan Rakitic - 7 A bundle of enegery throughout. His challenges were vital in breaking up PSG's forward game but almost cost Barcelona the game in allowing Kurzawa to set up Cavani for his away goal. Getty Images

8/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 Pulled the strings for much of the, playing passes left, right and centre, and wasn't afriad to try his luck from outside the box. Dwindled in influence as the game wore on. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Lionel Messi - 7 Here, there, everywhere. It was another trademark performance from the Argentine but on this occasion he wasn't the man who Barcelona turned to. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Luis Suárez - 7 Showcased the best of his poaching abilities to snatch Barcelona's first goal and proved to be a menace for the entire 95 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Neymar - 9 Absolutely sensational. Was instrinsic to Barcelona's late fightback, scoring their first fourth and fifth goal before setting up Sergi Roberto's winner with an exquisite assist. Getty

12/22 Kevin Trapp - 5 Poor decision-making handed Barca their first and failed to effectively deal with Iniesta's back-pass for the second. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Thomas Meunier - 4 His ill-timed foul on Neymar handed Barca their first penalty and third goal. Let down by sloppy mistakes. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Marquinhos - 4 Should have done much better for Barcelona's second, failing to assert himself against Iniesta inside his own box. It was night to forget in all for him. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Thiago Silva - 6 As ever, Silva was PSG's warrior. But although he rarely shirked a challenge even he was suspectible to lapses in concentration tonight and poor decision-making. Getty Images

16/22 Layvin Kurzawa - 4 His disastrous attempt at a goal-line clearance handed Barcelona their second and he clearly struggled against Rafinha's pace and trickery. Impressive assist for Cavani's goal but, in all, the occasion appeared to get to him. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Adrien Rabiot - 5 Failed to deal with Barcelona's high-intense approach and incessant press. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marco Verratti - 6 Started well but grew increasingly timid and quiet as the game wore on. Conceded a number of unnecessary challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Blaise Matuidi - 4 Little of note to say. Looked overwhelmed at times. Getty Images

20/22 Lucas Moura - 5 Kept himself busy in the first half but was repeatedly targeted by Barcelona's enforcers and struggled to shine as a result. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Edinson Cavani - 6 Did what was asked of him in expertly clinching PSG's vital away goal. Should have converted an early second-half chance though. Let down by his team-mates. Getty Images

22/22 Julian Draxler - 5 Another player who failed to live up to the big occasion. AFP/Getty Images

Neymar scored twice in that time before chipping a pass for Sergi Roberto to poke home in the 95th minute and send the Nou Camp into frenzy.

Celebrations continued long into the night in Barcelona with Pique among them, and the former Manchester United defender hinted that lots of fans would be getting lucky on Wednesday night.

“Hospitals should hire more nurses in nine months because there will be a lot of love made tonight," he said.

"Tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow.

“It’s one thing to score a goal in the 95th minute. To score three in seven minutes is a miracle."

"I had lived [Andres] Iniesta's goal at Stamford Bridge [against Chelsea in 2009], but this has no comparison."

Teammate Ivan Rakitic claimed Barcelona were inspired by another of sport’s greatest ever comebacks, which also happened this year, when the New York Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

“It was really impossible. 15-20 minutes after the game, it is crazy and unbelievable," he said.

“Thank you to the team, to the people around the club and the fans. It was a really special day and it is hard to say something.

1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

"It is history. We want to keep going on. We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy."