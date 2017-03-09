Barcelona wrote themselves into the European history books – not for the first time – on Wednesday night with the greatest two-legged comeback in the history of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

No side had ever overturned a four goal deficit to progress in the 61-year history of the competition but Barca managed it, scoring three goals in the final five minutes (plus five minutes stoppage time) to send the Camp Nou into frenzy.

It was the most unlikely and unpredictable of results – but perhaps not to outgoing Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







13 show all The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback























1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

It was well documented that prior to the game a highly optimistic Enrique sensationally claimed his side could “score six” against the French champions and insisted they were only halfway through the tie.

He said: “If a team can score four times against us, we can score six times against them. We have seen that before this season. We have nothing to lose.

“My optimism does not mean I have unbreakable faith, but there are all sorts of performances in sports, negatives and positives.

“I am not interested in becoming part of history. But I am convinced we will get chances. That does not mean it is definitely going to happen, but I think we can get close.”

That could just be a manager refusing to lie down and call the game a dead rubber in order to try and generate a performance from his players which will give them some sort of confidence to take back to the domestic battle.

So he predicted the six goals, despite Barca only needing five to progress if they’d have kept a clean sheet. However, it is the next part of his press conference which leads you to believe Enrique knew what was going to happen all along.

“The result in the first leg was very clear but this is a knockout tie and we're only at half-time. Over 95 minutes, an infinite number of things can happen. Hopefully they will all be positive for us.”

95 minutes.

Sergi Roberto’s match-winning, spine-tingling strike from a delightful Neymar pass cross the line at exactly 94 minutes and 39 seconds. Or, the in the 95th minute.

So, in conclusion, Luis Enrique is a clairvoyant. Or from the future. You decide.