Not satisfied with playing a starring role in the downfall of Paris Saint-Germain in one of the greatest Champions League comebacks ever, Neymar took to social media to rub some salt in the wounds.

PSG crumbled at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, losing 6-1 in the most dramatic of fashions, despite arriving with a 4-0 advantage from the first leg in Paris two weeks ago.

Neymar was instrumental in the comeback, scoring a penalty and a free kick and playing the left, lofted pass over the PSG defence in the 95th minute for Sergi Roberto to poke home to win the tie.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback























1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

And clearly not satisfied with embarrassing the French champions on the pitch, he did it off the pitch too, in response to an Instagram post from midfielder Adrien Rabiot after PSG took a 4-0 first-leg lead.

Rabiot posted a photo of himself and Layvin Kurzawa at a post-match anti-doping test holding up four fingers – for the number of goals the Parisians scored – with his teammate holding up the two-fingered ‘peace’ sign.

However, Neymar doctored the image by adding the number of fingers on show, six, with a series of laughing emojis.

Neymar told BeIN Sports after the game: “Congratulations to the whole team because we believed until the end. This is the best game I’ve ever played.”