Barcelona suffered an emphatic 4-0 defeat in Paris two weeks ago but outgoing coach Luis Enrique is confident his side can “score six” to advance in what would be the most remarkable second-leg comeback in the history of the competition.

No team has ever overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit and Paris Saint-Germain won’t give up their advantage easily at the Camp Nou.

Barca have been off the pace this season, leading to Enrique to confirm he would leave at the end of the season, but they were back to their best on the weekend, scoring five goals against Celta Vigo – the amount that is required on Wednesday night.

Vital Information…

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 8 March. BT Sport 2 will be providing coverage.

Form Guide…

Barcelona: WLWWWW

PSG: WWDWWW

Team news…

Barcelona have new injury worries for what could be Enrique’s final Champions League as their manager, with only defenders Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal remaining sidelined.

PSG have received a triple boost ahead of the game with midfielders Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta all available and have travelled to Barcelona after recovering from their respective injuries.

Player to watch…

Lionel Messi. There are goals that need to be scored for Barcelona and Messi will be the centre of everything on Wednesday evening. Luis Suarez and Neymar will work off him but with the hosts needing at least four goals to take the game to extra time, you can be sure Messi will be in full attacking flow to ensure it happens.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona (Getty)



Best stat…

Barcelona have progressed past the round of 16 in each of the last nine seasons, the longest run ever in the competition. The last time they failed to reach the quarter-finals was in 2006-07 against Liverpool.

Odds…

Barcelona to win: 8/15

PSG to win: 19/5

Draw: 19/5