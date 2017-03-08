Barcelona produced the most remarkable Champions League comeback to beat Paris St Germain 6-1 at the Nou Camp, with a goal from Sergi Roberto five minutes into stoppage time securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Trailing 4-0 from their trip to France in the opening leg of the last-16 clash, Luis Enrique's men were looking to make history and also avoid their earliest exit from the competition in a decade.

Luis Suarez's close-range header gave Barcelona the perfect start inside three minutes before an own goal from Layvin Kurzawa halved the deficit by the interval.

A penalty from Lionel Messi five minutes into the second half had the Nou Camp rocking, only for Edinson Cavani to crash in a crucial away goal just after the hour mark which boosted PSG's advantage.

Neymar, though, netted a superb late free-kick before levelling the tie with a last-minute penalty to get the Barcelona fans dreaming of the impossible once again.

That became a reality when, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having joined the attack, Neymar lofted the ball into a crowded penalty area.

Roberto stabbed it past Kevin Trapp to spark wild celebrations on the Barcelona bench and in the stands, while PSG watched on in disbelief.

