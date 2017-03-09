Football fans left in the dark after BT Sport's free coverage of Barcelona vs PSG slips under the radar

It was a night of thrilling football, euphoric crescendos and wild celebrations as Barcelona defied the odds to reach the last eight of the Champions League.

True to his word, Luis Enrique and his men ‘scored six’ to overturn a first-leg four-goal deficit, beating PSG 6-5 on aggregate to pull of what seemed impossible.

It was a night that will long in the memory of those fortune enough to have watched it – but one that will have been needlessly missed by those without BT subscription.

Indeed, unbeknown to many of these unsuspecting football fans, the entire match was broadcast for free on BT Sport.

BT shelled out £897m in 2013 to secure the exclusive rights to European football coverage between 2015 and 2018, with only fee-paying subscribers able to watch fixtures from the Champions League and Europa League.

Nonetheless, BT has on occasion broadcast certain fixtures for free – as was the case with Wednesday night’s thrilling showdown at the Nou Camp which was available on Freeview.

Someone has just told me the Barca game was free on BT Sport. Please tell me this is a sick joke. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) March 8, 2017

But due to a lack of publicity promoting this fact, those football fans left in the dark about BT's free coverage will have either missed the game entirely or been forced to turn to other means to follow Barcelona’s stunning fightback.

And what a fightback it was.

1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

After falling three goals behind, PSG secured what seemed to be a vital away goal, courtesy of Edinson Cavani, to briefly take the wind out of Barcelona’s sails.

But a remarkable comeback, led by Brazil's Neymar, saw the home side fire three goals past Unai Emery’s men within the space of seven minutes, with Sergi Roberto clinching an injury-time winner to send the Nou Camp into hysteria.

