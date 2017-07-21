Real Madrid will travel to Barcelona in May next season for a clásico that will likely decide La Liga's title race.

The Spanish top flight's fixtures were drawn on Friday morning and the big two were paired in week 17 of the season - meaning the return fixture will come in week 36 with just two games to follow.

La Liga has been decided by three points or fewer in the previous four seasons and thus Ernesto Valverde's first clásico at the Nou Camp is likely to be a crucial fixture in deciding the destination of the title.

Lionel Messi will feature for Barcelona, having signed a new contract this summer ( Getty )

His first visit to the Bernabeu as Barca's coach will come the weekend before Christmas.

The Nou Camp club kick off their new era with Valverde at home to Real Betis while Real Madrid head to Deportivo La Coruna.

Clásico dates: Real Madrid vs Barcelona (weekend of 20/12/17), Barcelona vs Real Madrid (weekend of 6/5/18).