Eric Abidal will return to Barcelona in a full-time capacity after agreeing to become a club ambassador.

The new role will see the 37-year-old join the likes of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Juliano Belletti in the Barca 'Legends' scheme.

"[Abidal] will form a permanent part of the globetrotting veterans team, as well as collaborating with institutional events... assisting with activities related with the FCBEscola soccer schools," a club statement confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

"He will always be fondly remembered here at the Camp Nou and it is with great joy that we can now welcome him back to the club in a permanent capacity."

The Frenchman joined the Catalan giants from Lyon in 2007, going on to win 15 major trophies in his six years at the club.

"It makes me really happy to be back as a part of the club, officially," Abidal told the club website.

"We have been talking for a long time and today was the day.

"As ambassador I will try and present the club in the best way possible... I think the values and the message of the club are very important.

"It's an honour to represent the club and spread this message."

Abidal made nearly 200 appearances for Barca - but the most memorable of all those was the 2011 Champions League final.

The left-back had been ruled out for large parts of that season after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

While he recovered enough to play the full 90 minutes against Manchester United and lift the trophy at Wembley, his condition eventually meant he would need a liver transplant.

Abidal was critical of the way the club - then under the control of Sanrdo Rosell - treated him before he eventually left for Monaco in 2013.

Nevertheless, he returned to help Joan Laporta's unsuccessful run for presidency in 2014 and has maintained close ties with the club ever since.