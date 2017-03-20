Barcelona equal extraordinary La Liga record in victory over Valencia

Barcelona’s victory over Valencia at the Camp Nou on Sunday may have been an eventful affair, but it was what Luis Enrique’s side did not do that led to them matching a long-standing La Liga record.

With 28 league games played so far this season, Barça are yet to concede a penalty or have one of their players sent off.

No other Spanish team has achieved such a feat since the 1970/71 season, when both Barça and rivals Real Madrid found themselves in the higher reaches of the fair play rankings.

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Could do little about Valencia’s goals but could have done a better job of organising the defence in front of him. Getty

2/22 Javier Mascherano – 6 out of 10 As culpable as his defensive partners for Barcelona’s untidiness at the back, though got away without making any glaring individual errors. Did well to assist Messi for the third. Getty

3/22 Gerard Pique – 4 out of 10 Second-best when up against his old teammate Munir in the first-half, far too easily beaten on occasion. Not one of his best nights for the Blaugrana. Getty

4/22 Samuel Umtiti – 5 out of 10 Not his worst display, but you worry how he’ll cope with Gonzalo Higuain’s physicality in a few weeks’ time. Getty

5/22 Sergio Busquets – 5 out of 10 Failed to exert his usual influence on the game, while playing against 11 men at least. Valencia would not have found it so easier to counter had he controlled the midfield battle better. Getty

6/22 Ivan Rakitic – 4 out of 10 Let Mangala go on the corner for the opening goal and soundly beaten by Gaya in the build-up to Munir’s goal. Unsure of his role in this system. Getty

7/22 Andres Iniesta - 5 out of 10 Very quiet. A few cute balls in behind Valencia’s backline were the sum total of his telling contributions. Getty

8/22 Rafinha – 4 out of 10 Simply not good enough, and can claim some fault in Valencia’s second. Getty

9/22 Lionel Messi - 8 out of 10 Not a vintage night, but when you’re Lionel Messi, it doesn’t have to be. Lovely finish for the third. Getty

10/22 Neymar - 7 out of 10 Busy but rarely effective before the break, but took hold once he was playing against 10 men. Getty

11/22 Luis Suarez – 8 out of 10 Barcelona's brightest spark in the first half. Hard to argue against him being the world’s best striker on current form. Getty

12/22 Diego Alves – 6 out of 10 Could do little about Suarez’s strike, but will be disappointed not to have stopped Messi at his near post. Getty

13/22 Martin Montoya – 7 out of 10 Like Gaya on the opposite flank, had several good moments going forward, but struggled to keep a lid on Neymar at times. Getty

14/22 Ezequiel Garay – 5 out of 10 Let himself down by falling fast asleep when Suarez snuck in behind the line to convert after a throw-in. Getty

15/22 Eliaquim Mangala – 5 out of 10 Tarnished his brilliant headed goal with a needless pull on Suarez to concede the penalty. The red was deserved. Getty

16/22 Jose Luis Gaya – 8 out of 10 Valencia’s stand-out defender. Did well front and back, denying Messi and Suarez in the early stages. Getty

17/22 Dani Parejo – 5 out of 10 Offered little offensively and left much of that work to his full-back Gaya. Getty

18/22 Carlos Soler – 7 out of 10 A few neat touches, especially in the first-half, but became overwhelmed by Barcelona’s waves of attack after the break. Getty

19/22 Enzo Pérez – 6 out of 10 Struggled to keep a lid on his opponents in midfield at times, but that is perhaps understandable given the quality of opposition. Getty

20/22 Joao Cancelo – 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward in the first half; showed intelligence when picking his runs at this vulnerable Barcelona defence. Getty

21/22 Fabian Orellana – 5 out of 10 Failed to sparkle in the way he can, but was unlucky to be the victim of Mangala’s sending-off. Replaced at half-time. Getty

22/22 Munir El Hadidi – 8 out of 10 Brilliant on the break, he made Barcelona pay for allowing him to play against them. Getty

Valencia, on the other hand, went down to defeat on Sunday following Eliaquim Mangala’s sending-off on the stroke of half-time.

The centre-back, currently on loan from Manchester City, was shown red after his pull on Luis Suarez in the penalty area. Lionel Messi despatched the resulting spot-kick.



The last La Liga penalty Barcelona conceded came over a year ago, on Valentine’s Day 2016 in a 6-1 victory over Celta Vigo, with John Guidetti scoring from the spot.

The game is best remembered for a penalty awarded to Barcelona, which saw Lionel Messi elect to tee up Luis Suarez rather than score the kick himself.

Javier Mascherano was the last Barcelona player to be sent off in a La Liga game. The former Liverpool midfielder was given his marching orders in a 3-1 win over Eibar in October 2015.

