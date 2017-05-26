Luis Enrique takes charge of Barcelona for the final time as they face Alaves in the Copa del Rey final at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday evening.

What time does it start?

Barcelona vs Alaves kicks off at 8.30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 2 from 8.00pm BST.

Preview

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Catalan club, with a Champions League quarter-final exit to Juventus followed by missing out to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

The decision to part ways with Enrique was taken mid-season, despite the former Celta Vigo boss having won every trophy going during his three seasons in charge. With Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde favourite to replace him, the 47-year-old will hope to sign off by winning a third consecutive Copa. Luis Suarez is suspended for Saturday’s game.

Alaves come into the final on the back of an excellent first season back in Spain’s top-flight. A ninth-place finish in La Liga and a first ever Copa final appearance represent a remarkable achievement for the Basque club, who are managed by former Liverpool defender Mauricio Pellegrino.

Despite being clear second favourites, a seven-match unbeaten run to end the campaign suggests the 2001 Uefa Cup finalists will not make it easy for their illustrious opponents.

It’s a big game for…

Arda Turan: With Suarez absent from the Barca line-up, Turkish forward Turan is likely to step in in his place. Playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, the 30-year-old has another chance to show he belongs in such esteemed footballing company.

Best stat

43: The number of goals Alaves’ impressive defence conceded in La Liga this season – just two more than champions Real Madrid and six more than Barca.

Remember when…

Alaves stunned the Camp Nou into silence back in September 2016, recording a shock 2-1 win over Barca in La Liga.

Player to watch

Fernando Pacheco: The Alaves goalkeeper is likely to be a busy man at the Vicente Calderon. With Lionel Messi, Neymar and co eager to end the season with some form of silverware, the 25-year-old will need to be on top of his game to give his side any chance of upsetting the odds.

Past three-meetings

Alaves 0 Barcelona 6

La Liga, February 2017

Barcelona 1 Alaves 2

La Liga, September 2016

Barcelona 2 Alaves 0

La Liga, January 2006

Form

Barcelona: DWWWWW

Alaves: DDWWWD

Odds

Odds provided by 888 Sport

Barcelona to win: 2/13

Alaves to win: 15/1

Draw: 13/2